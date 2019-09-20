As the presidential campaign heats up, Democrats may want to look at two Rust Belt states that helped deliver Donald Trump’s victory in 2016: Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The two swing states lost the most manufacturing jobs in the past 12 months, bucking the national trend. In Pennsylvania, home to steel mills, the number of factory positions fell by about 8,000; in Wisconsin, the loss was just over 5,000, according to regional data Friday from the Labor Department.