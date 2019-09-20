As the presidential campaign heats up, Democrats may want to look at two Rust Belt states that helped deliver Donald Trump’s victory in 2016: Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The two swing states lost the most manufacturing jobs in the past 12 months, bucking the national trend. In Pennsylvania, home to steel mills, the number of factory positions fell by about 8,000; in Wisconsin, the loss was just over 5,000, according to regional data Friday from the Labor Department.
The states are important for Trump, whose pledges to reignite the sector are a cornerstone of his economic message. In the past year, though, manufacturing has weakened amid a trade war with China and slower global demand. One gauge of manufacturing direction, the Institute for Supply Management’s index, showed a contraction in August for the first time since 2016.
