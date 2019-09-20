A dispute between intelligence officials and Democratic lawmakers spilled into public this week after a whistle-blower, who hasn’t been publicly identified, raised concerns about Trump’s interactions with a foreign leader. The complaint relates to Ukraine, according to the Washington Post, but Trump said, “I really don’t know” what it’s about.

“It’s just another political hack job,” Trump said Friday at the White House during a state visit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. “It doesn’t matter what I discussed, but I’ll tell you this, somebody ought to look into Joe Biden’s statement.”

WASHINGTON — President Trump on Friday dismissed an intelligence community whistle-blower as “partisan,” even as Democrats accused the administration of withholding details about the complaint.

The reports of a “reliable whistle-blower complaint regarding the president’s communications with a foreign leader raise grave, urgent concerns for our national security,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Friday. “We must be sure that the president and his administration are conducting our national security and foreign policy in the best interest of the American people, not the president’s personal interest.”

Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community’s inspector general, told the House Intelligence panel in a closed-door briefing Thursday that the whistle-blower’s complaint focused on a specific sequence of events, according to a person in the room. Atkinson wouldn’t say whether those events involved Trump.

Three congressional committees are investigating whether Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure the country’s new president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, into reopening an investigation into a company linked to Biden’s family. It’s unclear whether the whistle-blower complaint is directly related to the Biden allegation.

Democratic lawmakers have said that Trump lawyer and supporter Rudy Giuliani pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and threatened to withhold U.S. security assistance to the country.

Trump pressured Ukraine’s president eight times in a July phone call to work with Giuliani on a probe into Biden’s son, but the president didn’t explicitly tie that to the provison of U.S. aid, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter that it didn’t name.

Giuliani said Thursday night on CNN that he urged the Ukrainian government to investigate corruption, “and I’m proud of it.” He said he didn’t know whether Trump had talked to Ukraine’s president about the issue but even if so “it doesn’t mean a damn” that a president would inquire about evidence of corruption.

“I don’t know if he did, and I wouldn’t care if he did,” Giuliani said. “He had every right to do it if he was the president of the United States.”

Ukraine’s prosecutor general said in May that he had no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of one of the country’s biggest gas companies.