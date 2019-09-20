Walmart Inc. will stop selling e-cigarettes in its US locations as the country grapples with a string of vaping-related deaths.

“Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. locations,” it said in a statement. “We will complete our exit after selling through current inventory.”

The decision comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that 530 people have fallen ill from a mysterious vaping-related lung disease, and that eight people have died. Officials still haven’t determined a cause of the ailment, and there didn’t appear to be one product or substance involved. Cases have been identified in 38 states.