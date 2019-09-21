For Biden, it is both the contrast he wants and the controversy he would rather avoid.

Now, as reports that he sought help from the Ukrainian government shake the political world, former vice president Joe Biden, the apparent front-runner in the primary race, finds himself grappling with the fallout of a still-secret whistle-blower complaint that is said to be about Trump and his dealings with Ukraine.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Since President Trump defeated them nearly three years ago, Democrats have warned that he would once again benefit from the interference of foreign governments to help bolster his reelection bid.

The revelations offered voters a preview of what is likely to be an extraordinary general election contest if Biden were to win the nomination, one in which attacks by the president and his team could boomerang, transforming Biden into a sympathetic figure under ugly attack with foreign help.

Advertisement

It could just as easily mark a defining moment for Biden, a 76-year-old politician first elected to the Senate in 1972 and long accustomed to playing by the more genteel political rules of a different era.

While the new report gives Biden the one-on-one showdown with Trump that his campaign has spent months trying to create, it also exposes him and his son, Hunter Biden, to yet another round of probing questions about their money-making activities and personal family struggles.

At a time when some of the candidates had been shifting their strategy from trying to chip away at Biden’s persistent lead to attacking the ascendant candidacy of Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the new reporting once again places Biden at the center of the 2020 campaign.

Biden, whose appearances on the campaign trail can be halting and sprinkled with misstatements, has generally delivered his strongest performances when focused on Trump. Speaking about the president allows Biden to discuss foreign policy and national security, issues that his campaign has said differentiate Biden from the rest of the 2020 Democratic field.

Advertisement

Yet Biden’s initial response was to brush off the new revelations and stick to his campaign schedule in Iowa, offering only a meager retort.

“I have no comment except the president should start to be president,” he told reporters.

Later, he grew irate, insisting that he had never spoken with his son about any overseas work and assailing the president for an “overwhelming abuse of power.”

“You should be looking at Trump,” Biden said. “Trump is doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum.”

Though he has yet to call for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin, Biden tiptoed closer to embracing the idea that has been steadily gaining support on Capitol Hill despite opposition from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

At issue are demands from Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, that Ukraine examine Biden’s dealings with the country when he was vice president at the same time that his younger son, Hunter Biden, was doing business there.

Trump and Giuliani have reportedly pressed for an investigation of the Bidens for weeks, after reports this year in The New York Times and elsewhere examined whether a Ukrainian energy company had sought to buy influence in Washington by hiring Hunter Biden. The younger Biden had a lobbying business in Ukraine while his father was vice president.

Biden’s team believes the accusations that his son improperly leveraged his family name on behalf of his lobbying clients have already been widely debunked in the media. Still, the reemergence of the younger Biden’s business dealings invites a new round of scrutiny.

Advertisement

On Saturday morning, Trump posted a video mash-up of TV news footage of stories about Biden’s son. “This is the real and only story,” the president wrote.

So far, Biden’s rivals, nearly all of whom descended on Iowa this weekend, have resisted taking the bait. Several of his competitors were quick to assail Trump on Friday, while avoiding commentary about how Trump’s accusations would affect the Democratic contest.

“I’m going to keep the focus on the fact that Donald Trump has broken the law if this report is accurate and he should be impeached,” former housing secretary Julián Castro said Friday in Cedar Rapids. “That’s where the focus belongs right now.”

Warren, who first called for Trump to be impeached in April after the release of a report by the special counsel Robert Mueller, renewed those demands, but went even further, arguing that by failing to act on impeachment in preceding months, Congress had become “complicit in Trump’s latest attempt to solicit foreign interference to aid him in US elections.”

“Today’s news confirmed he thinks he’s above the law,” she said. “If we do nothing, he’ll be right.”

Even if Biden’s primary competitors don’t take direct aim, the perception of the Biden family leveraging its connections — even if little more than a conspiracy theory — cuts a stark contrast with his two leading rivals, Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders, who have centered their candidacies around a fierce populist message of rooting out corruption in Washington.

Advertisement

It’s a message that worked in 2016 for Trump.

A few hours after Biden’s non-comment, his campaign decided to go further.

Sensing an opportunity to highlight Trump’s fixation with Biden, his aides released a statement in his name blistering the president for “abhorrent” conduct and demanding Trump release the transcript of his call with the Ukrainian leader and allow the director of national intelligence to release the whistle-blower’s claims to Congress.

“There is only one candidate the president is trying to get foreign governments to dig up bogus dirt on,” said Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to Biden.