RICHLAND, Texas — A Marine believed to have left Arizona for California’s Camp Pendleton never arrived, but was found days later at a Texas rest area, unharmed.
Lance Corporal Job Wallace was taken into custody Saturday night by Naval Criminal Investigative Service and other law enforcement officers at a rest area in Navarro County, according to a NCIS statement.
The 20-year-old had last been seen leaving a friend’s house in Surprise, Ariz., on Monday night, his mother, Stacy Wallace, said. He was due back at Camp Pendleton after a three-day leave that took him home to the suburbs west of Phoenix and a camping trip.
Navarro County is more than 1,100 miles east of Surprise and in the opposite direction from Camp Pendleton in Southern California.
A Surprise police spokesman had said officers took a report and turned the matter over to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
ASSOCIATED PRESS