Tropical Storm Karen formed Sunday morning at 5 a.m. just east of the Windward Islands. It’s likely to affect Puerto Rico by midweek as a tropical storm, although it’s not out of the question that it could intensify into a hurricane shortly before either making landfall there or passing just off the coast.

Puerto Rico is extremely vulnerable to a tropical storm or hurricane, given the extensive and ongoing recovery effort in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which hit in 2017. The power grid remains fragile, with power outages occurring even without the presence of significant storms, and many people still sleeping in temporary structures vulnerable to wind damage.