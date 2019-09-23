Climate protesters shut down several busy streets in Washington. D.C. Police noted 14 locations that were blocked at various times Monday morning.

Organizers of Shut Down DC urged ‘‘climate rebels’’ to flood the District of Columbia’s streets Monday to bring ‘‘the whole city to a gridlocked standstill,’’ according to the group’s website. The website included a map of so-called ‘‘climate criminals’’ that includes ‘‘corporations, lobbyists, trade cartels, and government institutions that are most responsible for creating the climate crisis.’’

WASHINGTON — Climate change protesters shut down some intersections from Capitol Hill to downtown Washington Monday morning in the latest of rallies around the world designed to force policy makers to respond to Earth’s rising temperatures.

‘‘I think that we were very successful in holding the majority of the blockades people had planned,’’ said Kaela Bamberger, a spokeswoman for the Coalition to Shut Down D.C. ‘‘We significantly impeded traffic in some of the main areas we were in for about three hours.’’

Transportation officials warned commuters to allow extra time and expect delays on their normal routes. Commuters were also advised to try to try other modes, including biking in or taking Metro — or the best bet, transportation experts suggested, might be telework.

Activist groups sent out a list early Monday detailing their plans for major intersections. Around 9 a.m., Shut Down DC proclaimed on its Twitter feed it had blockades set up in 22 locations in the District.

D.C. Police said they arrested 26 people who were involved in protests because they were blocking traffic.

Protesters at one point chained themselves to a boat to block the intersection of 16th and K streets NW in downtown Washington, three blocks north of the White House grounds.

D.C. police used power tools to cut the chains off. They covered the protesters with riot shields and fire blankets as sparks flew, occasionally using bottled water to cool down the tools.

Waiting to be cut from the boat, a 22-year-old protester who identified himself only as George as he risked arrest shouted to a reporter outside the police cordon surrounding the boat.

He said he worked at a nonprofit that tried to defend the environment. He had chained himself to the boat around 7 a.m. and wasn’t sure when he would be cut from the boat or whether he would be arrested. He said the action was necessary to bring attention to the ‘‘climate crisis.’’

‘‘I’m doing something that’s right, moral, and just,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m doing this so I can look my kids in the eye one day.’’

Jeffrey Johnson watched as the chain of a protester was being cut from the boat at around 8:20 a.m. The protest hadn’t disrupted his commute — he’s an ‘‘early bird,’’ he said, and gets to work at a high-end downtown hotel around 6 a.m.

‘‘I don’t even know what the message is,’’ he said. ‘‘They need to get some signs up.’’

But Johnson appeared broadly supportive of any critique of the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

‘‘They’re protesting in the wrong place,’’ he said. ‘‘It should be two blocks up where that knucklehead is at.’’

Other commuters seemed to take the delays in stride.

Sitting in a car at 16th and L streets NW, Jackie Hilliard tried to remain philosophical about her delayed commute.

She had been ‘‘detoured,’’ she said, from an attempt to make a right on Rhode Island Avenue on the way to her job at a law firm, and was circling through downtown. The net effect on her commute wouldn’t be that bad — just an 11-minute delay — but she didn’t like being late to work.

She also didn’t like getting that distraught about it.

‘‘I don’t care,’’ she said. ‘‘It is what it is. There’s no use getting upset over something I have no control over.’’

The planned protest came after young people from more than 150 countries, including the United States, skipped school Friday, gathering in cities around the world ahead of a United Nations climate summit Monday to urge policy makers to work.