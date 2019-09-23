ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman is expressing outrage after her 6-year-old granddaughter was handcuffed, arrested and fingerprinted because of a tantrum at school.

Meralyn Kirkland acknowledges that her granddaughter might have been acting out in class last Thursday, but says it was because the child had not been sleeping well because of a medical condition.

In an interview with WKMG News 6 in Orlando, Kirkland said a staff member at an elementary school was kicked while trying to calm the child.