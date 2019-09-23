The conversation, which is said to be part of a whistleblower complaint that his administration refuses to share with Congress, occurred as the administration was delaying the release of a $391 million security aid package to Ukraine, raising questions about whether the president used the money as leverage to settle a political score.

As he began several days of international diplomacy at the United Nations, Trump was defiant in the face of allegations that his conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which he leveled unsubstantiated corruption charges against former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, amounted to a grave abuse of presidential power.

President Trump denied Monday that he had withheld security aid from Ukraine in an effort to pressure its president to investigate a political rival, even as he defended his attempt to enlist a foreign leader to dig up dirt on an adversary.

Advertisement

“No, I didn’t — I didn’t do it,” Trump told reporters, when asked whether he had conditioned the aid on the promise of an investigation of Biden. He said he hoped that the transcript of a July 25 phone call he had with Zelenskiy would be released, claiming that it would exonerate him. “And I hope you get to see it soon,” he said.

But then the president angrily denied that he had committed to releasing the document, arguing that making the transcript public would set a bad precedent, and he waffled repeatedly over whether he would authorize its disclosure.

Earlier, Trump appeared to argue that there would be nothing wrong with linking military aid for Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that is fighting Russian-backed separatists, to a corruption inquiry of Biden and his family.

“If you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?” he said.

Advertisement

During a meeting with President Andrzej Duda of Poland on Monday, Trump suggested that his main complaint about the US aid to Ukraine — which he temporarily suspended this summer before releasing it last month amid bipartisan pressure from Congress — involved a lack of European assistance to the country. “Why isn’t Europe helping Ukraine more?” Trump said. “Why is it always the United States?”

Members of Congress have called on the White House to release the transcript of Trump’s call with Zelenskiy, and Democrats were moving aggressively Monday to use their oversight powers to compel the administration to comply with their requests.

Between events at the UN complex, Trump also tweeted an attack against his accusers as “stone cold Crooked.” And he implied that an unnamed intelligence community whistleblower who filed a secret complaint about his behavior, based in part on his dealings with Ukraine, might be a traitor: “Is he on our Country’s side,” Trump wrote. “Where does he come from.”

The identity of that whistleblower, whom Trump last week accused of being “partisan,” is not publicly known. The acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, is refusing to share the person’s complaint with Congress, as required by law, prompting a growing number of Democrats to consider calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump also alleged to reporters here, without offering proof, that Hunter Biden, an international business consultant during his father’s time in office, “took money” from China and suggested that the former vice president would strike a softer line toward Beijing as a result. China, Trump said, “can think of nothing they’d rather see than Biden get in.”

Advertisement

There is no evidence that the younger Biden’s business dealings have had any effect on his father’s public policy positions. Trump has seized on the elder Biden’s insistence in 2016 that Ukraine fire its top prosecutor at a time when a Ukrainian company on whose board Hunter Biden sat was suspected of criminal activity. But that prosecutor was widely seen as corrupt and was not aggressively pursuing a case against the company, Burisma Holdings.

Trump kicked off his diplomacy here in the morning with a brief visit to a special session on climate change attended by several major world leaders, including Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. Trump, who had not been expected to attend, stayed for less than 15 minutes and wrote on Twitter about the Ukraine scandal minutes after departing.

Trump then led another special session, on international religious freedom, at which he called upon “nations of the world to end religious persecution.”

Trump met in the afternoon with the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and pledged to increase trade between the countries. After Khan denounced India for revoking the autonomy of the disputed border territory of Kashmir, Trump said he was willing to help mediate the dispute if both Pakistan and India were open to the idea.

Trump also drew a contrast between Pakistani reporters who asked him several questions with an upbeat tone about their country’s dispute with India over Kashmir.

Advertisement

“I do appreciate the tremendous spirit of the press,” he told Khan. “I don’t see that with us. Ours always tear our country down.”

In his session with Duda, Trump signed a defense cooperation agreement between the United States and Poland but did not explain its contents, saying, “We are going to be cooperating in so many different ways.”

The meetings were the first of more than a dozen sit-downs Trump had scheduled with world leaders here — including with Zelenskiy of Ukraine, whom he will see Wednesday.