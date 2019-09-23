The climate summit was a centerpiece of this year’s UN schedule. It was not on Trump’s schedule but he stopped by for about 15 minutes to observe. As he left, he said: ‘‘I’m a big believer in clean air and clean water and all countries should get together and do that, and they should do it for themselves. Very, very important.’’

President Trump was addressing a conference for world leaders at the United Nations, but he was talking to his political base Monday as he breezed by a major climate change summit and focused instead on religious persecution, an issue that resonates with evangelical supporters who want to see him reelected next year.

His main event, though, was a meeting on religious persecution. Trump said it was an ‘‘urgent moral duty’’ for world leaders to stop crimes against faith, release prisoners of conscience, and repeal laws restricting religious liberty.

Trump’s speech on Monday extends a long-running focus on international religious freedom that speaks to a key priority of his evangelical base. His administration has hosted annual meetings on the topic in Washington, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced during this year’s event that he would create an international alliance dedicated to the issue.

Associated Press

Trump says he is worthy of a Nobel Prize for ‘lot of things’

President Trump claimed Monday that he deserves a Nobel Prize for ‘‘a lot of things’’ but complained that the committee that hands out the awards does so unfairly.

The comment came during a bilateral meeting in New York with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan after Trump said he was ‘‘ready, willing, and able’’ to mediate between India and Pakistan in a decades-old dispute over the territory of Kashmir.

‘‘If you can solve this outstanding issue of Kashmir, very likely and definitely you’ll be deserving a Nobel Prize,’’ a Pakistani journalist told Trump.

‘‘I think I’m going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things, if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t,’’ Trump said.

He also alluded to President Obama’s 2009 Nobel Prize, which the Norwegian Nobel Committee said was in recognition of work on nuclear nonproliferation and creating a ‘‘new climate’’ in international relations.

‘‘They gave one to Obama immediately after his ascent to the presidency, and he had no idea why he got it,’’ Trump told reporters in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump has suggested he should be considered for a Nobel for his efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Washington Post

Weld: president committed ‘treason, pure and simple’

Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, who is challenging President Trump for the Republican nomination next year, on Monday accused him of ‘‘treason’’ for pressing the leader of Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

Weld’s comments came in response to reports that Trump repeatedly brought up investigating Biden, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination, and his younger son, Hunter, in a July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

‘‘Talk about pressuring a foreign country to interfere with and control a US election,’’ Weld said during an appearance on MSNBC’s ‘‘Morning Joe.’’ ‘‘It couldn’t be clearer, and that’s not just undermining democratic institutions. That is treason. It’s treason, pure and simple, and the penalty for treason under the US code is death. That’s the only penalty.’’

‘‘The penalty under the Constitution is removal from office, and that might look like a pretty good alternative to the president if he could work out a plea deal,’’ added Weld, who appeared in a joint interview with two other Republicans challenging Trump, former congressmen Mark Sanford of South Carolina and Joe Walsh of Illinois.

Washington Post

November debate thresholds will imperil more campaigns

The Democratic National Committee revealed new qualification rules for the November debates Monday that could kick several more candidates off the stage, as party leaders continue to push for a smaller field in the presidential nomination fight.

Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Cory Booker of New Jersey, former housing secretary Julián Castro, businessman Andrew Yang, and businessman Tom Steyer could all fail to qualify for the November debates if they do not improve their polling standing.

Under the new rules, candidates will have to demonstrate they have 165,000 unique donors, an increase of 30,000 from October. They will also have to meet a polling criteria, either by scoring 3 percent in at least four national or state polls approved by the national party, or by receiving 5 percent or more in two approved single-state polls from Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, or Nevada.

The polls must be released between Sept. 13 and one week before the date of the November debate, which has not yet been announced.

Castro has not received at least 3 percent in a party-sanctioned poll since late June. Booker’s last poll at that level came in mid-August. Klobuchar hit 3 percent in an Iowa poll this weekend, her first since early August. Yang also regularly falls below the 3 percent threshold, though he notched 4 percent in a national September survey.

Steyer, who entered the race late in July, has only reached 3 percent in a single poll in early August.

Washington Post

White House jobs turning over at high rate, study finds

Seventy-eight percent of the most influential jobs in President Trump’s White House have turned over during his tenure, a figure higher than those for the entire first terms of the previous four administrations, a new study finds.

Moreover, 31 percent of those jobs have turned over at least twice, according to a study by the Brookings Institution.

Among the most recent is national security adviser. Last week Robert O’Brien, formerly the nation’s top hostage negotiator, became the fourth person to hold that position during the Trump administration.

The study looked at 65 ‘‘A Team’’ jobs in the executive office of the president, including chief of staff, White House counsel, communications director, press secretary, and director of legislative affairs. (The comings and goings of Cabinet secretaries were tracked separately.)

Trump’s turnover of 78 percent during his first 32 months exceeds the turnover during the first four years of Presidents Obama (71 percent), George W. Bush (63 percent), Clinton (74 percent), and George H.W. Bush (66 percent).

Turnover among Trump’s Cabinet has been even more striking when compared with that of his predecessors. The Brookings study tracked the 15 Senate-confirmed Cabinet members who are in the presidential line of succession. Of those, nine have turned over during the Trump era — a higher number than during any of the past five presidencies.

Washington Post