A police spokesman said investigators on the major case squad have not identified a suspect and are scrutinizing everyone with access to the building.

Investigators believe the jewelry, worth a total of about $353,000, was stolen from inside two apartments in the building where Trump has a penthouse triplex, and where the Trump Organization has offices, the police said.

NEW YORK — Two residents of Trump Tower in Manhattan reported the thefts of jewelry encrusted with diamonds, emeralds, and sapphires from their apartments in the building where President Trump also lives when in New York, the police said.

Reports of the thefts, first disclosed by the New York Post, come as Trump was expected to return to his namesake Fifth Avenue skyscraper Sunday night for the United Nations General Assembly. He is scheduled to give a speech Tuesday.

Advertisement

A 67-year-old woman who lives on the 42nd floor told the police that five pieces worth $236,000 were stolen from a drawer in her apartment while she was away between June 21 and Sept. 9.

The jewels included a Harry Winston diamond bracelet. A ring, a necklace, and a bracelet — all made of diamonds and sapphires — were also taken, along with a pair of diamond-and-emerald earrings, the police said.

A 33-year-old woman also said her $117,000 Graff diamond bracelet was taken from her 59th-floor apartment after she left on vacation on Sept. 3. The woman, Isabelle Bscher, reported the bracelet stolen on Sept. 11, the day after she returned.

Bscher, a third-generation art dealer, owns Galerie Gmurzynska on the Upper East Side. Bscher could not be immediately reached for comment.

Even before the thefts were reported, security at and near the building was shifting into high gear in advance of Trump’s arrival in New York for the General Assembly, where discussion of climate change, Iran, and trade wars are on the agenda during five days of speeches and meetings.

Advertisement

The police have said that 55th Street from Sixth to Madison avenues, and 56th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues, are among the streets that will be closed to vehicular traffic during the week.

Sidewalks are expected to remain open, but pedestrians may encounter Secret Service screening checkpoints, the police said.