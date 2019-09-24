“Today I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry. I’m directing our six committees to proceed with their investigation under that umbrella of impeachment inquiry. The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law,” Pelosi said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced that the House of Representatives is “moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

The Democratic speaker’s comments came after meeting with the leaders of the Judiciary Committee and five other committees who have been investigating divisive, controversial Republican President Donald Trump.

In the meeting with the chairmen, Pelosi said the committees, who have been investigating Trump on a wide range of fronts, would put together their best cases on potentially impeachable offenses by the president and send them to the Judiciary Committee, two officials familiar with the conversation told The New York Times.

Advertisement

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler had already described his panel’s inquiry as an impeachment inquiry but until Tuesday had not received the rhetorical backing of Pelosi.

Nadler’s committee is investigating along with the Oversight, Ways and Means, Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Financial Services committees. Pelosi praised the chairs of all six committees in her remarks.

The Congressional Research Service says an impeachment inquiry is “most often accomplished through the adoption of a simple resolution by the House directing the Judiciary Committee to investigate an official.”

During the Nixon and Clinton impeachment efforts, the full House voted for resolutions directing the Judiciary Committee to open the inquiries. But it is not clear whether that step is strictly necessary, the Times reported. The Times also noted that it’s also not clear whether one would pass.

Pelosi did not mention a resolution in her remarks.

In the Nixon and Clinton impeachment efforts, the House Judiciary Committee then held an investigation and recommended articles of impeachment to the full House.

Advertisement

If the Judiciary Committee in this case recommends articles of impeachment to the House and at least one gets a majority vote, the president would be impeached — which is essentially the equivalent of being indicted.

Next, the proceedings would move to the Senate, which would hold a trial overseen by the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

If the Senate found Trump committed “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” he could be removed from office. But the majority of senators are Republicans and they have so far generally been diehard loyalists of the president.

Impeachment has only occurred twice in US history — against Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Neither man was removed from office. President Richard M. Nixon resigned in 1974 rather than face a House vote on impeachment.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.