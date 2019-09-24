Only three presidents have been subjected to impeachment proceedings. Two were impeached — Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 — but ultimately acquitted and completed their terms in office. A third, Richard M. Nixon, resigned in 1974 to avoid being impeached.

The Constitution permits Congress to remove presidents before their term is up if enough lawmakers vote to say that they committed “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

The term “high crimes and misdemeanor” came out of the British common law tradition: It was the sort of offense that Parliament cited in removing crown officials for centuries. Essentially, it means an abuse of power by a high-level public official. This does not necessarily have to be a violation of an ordinary criminal statute.

In 1788, as supporters of the Constitution were urging states to ratify the document, Alexander Hamilton described impeachable crimes in one of the Federalist Papers as “those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust. They are of a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated POLITICAL, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself.”

How does it work?

In both the Nixon and the Clinton cases, the House Judiciary Committee first held an investigation and recommended articles of impeachment to the full House.

When the full House votes on articles of impeachment, if at least one gets a majority vote, the president is impeached — which is essentially the equivalent of being indicted.

Next, the proceedings move to the Senate, which is to hold a trial overseen by the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

A team of lawmakers from the House, known as managers, play the role of prosecutors. The president has defense lawyers, and the Senate serves as the jury.

If at least two-thirds of the senators find the president guilty, he is removed, and the vice president takes over as president.

How does a House impeachment inquiry start?

This has been a subject of dispute. During the Nixon and Clinton impeachment efforts, the full House voted for resolutions directing the House Judiciary Committee to open the inquiries. But it is not clear whether that step is strictly necessary. Speaking after a meeting with chairmen of six committees investigating Trump, Pelosi said the committees would put together their best cases on potentially impeachable offenses by the president and send them to the Judiciary Committee, two officials familiar with the conversation told The New York Times. She did not mention a resolution in her remarks.

The House Judiciary Committee, led by Representative Jerrold Nadler, Democrat of New York, has claimed — including in court filings — that the panel is already engaged in an impeachment investigation. Trump’s Justice Department has argued that since there has been no House resolution, the committee is just engaged in a routine oversight proceeding.

Whether or not it is necessary, it has not been clear whether a resolution to formally start an impeachment inquiry would pass a House vote. Currently, The New York Times counts 161 members who say they favor impeachment proceedings, 75 who say they oppose them or are undecided, and 199 who have not responded to the question.

What are the rules for a Senate trial?

There are no set rules. Rather, the Senate passes a resolution first laying out trial procedures.

“When the Senate decided what the rules were going to be for our trial, they really made them up as they went along,” Gregory B. Craig, who helped defend Clinton in his impeachment proceeding and later served as White House counsel to President Barack Obama, said in 2017.

For example, Craig said, the initial rules in that case gave Republican managers four days to make a case for conviction, followed by four days for the president’s legal team to defend him. These were essentially opening statements. The Senate then decided whether to hear witnesses, and if so, whether it would be live or on videotape. Eventually, the Senate permitted each side to depose several witnesses by videotape.

What are the standards for impeachment and removal?

The Constitution does not specify many, making impeachment and removal as much a question of political will as of legal analysis.

For example, the Constitution does not detail how lawmakers may choose to interpret what does or does not constitute impeachable “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Similarly, there is no established standard of proof that must be met.

Is the Senate obligated to hold a trial?

The Constitution clearly envisions that if the House impeaches a federal official, the Senate is then supposed to proceed to holding a trial. But there is no obvious enforcement mechanism if Senator Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, were to simply refuse to convene one — just as he refused to permit a confirmation hearing and vote on Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, to fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2016.

Still, Walter Dellinger, a former acting solicitor general in the Clinton administration, said it is unclear whether it would be McConnell or Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. who wields the authority to convene the Senate for the purpose of considering House-passed articles of impeachment.

Either way, he noted that the Republican majority in the Senate could vote to immediately dismiss the case without any consideration of the evidence if it wanted.

To date, Senate Republicans have given no indication that they would break with Trump.

Charlie Savage/NEW YORK TIMES