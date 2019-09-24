‘‘We remain gravely concerned that aggressive efforts to reinterpret international instruments to create a new international right to abortion and to promote international policies that weaken the family have advanced through some United Nations forums,’’ Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a letter circulated in advance of the gathering.

The Trump administration declared that there’s no ‘‘international right to abortion’’ at a United Nations meeting in New York this week, calling on other countries to join a coalition pushing the elimination of what it calls ‘‘ambiguous’’ terms and expressions, such as sexual and reproductive health, from UN documents.

Earlier this year, HHS officials began meeting with representatives from other countries, urging them to join a new international coalition that would focus on the value of ‘‘the family,’’ and which would not condone harmful sexual risks for young people, or promote abortion as a means of family planning.

Other countries and women’s rights groups have expressed alarm at the efforts, and accused the United States of aligning with countries like Saudi Arabia and Sudan with poor human rights records, and of putting unfair pressure on poor countries that depend on US aid.

Numerous country representatives tweeted their objections to the US statement under the hashtag #SRHR — sexual and reproductive health and rights, the very language the United States has sought to erase from UN documents.

Sweden’s minister for international development cooperation tweeted that the action was ‘‘unbelievable news,’’ and that ‘‘women’s rights must be protected at all times.’’

The Netherlands’ Sigrid Kaag, minister of foreign trade, spoke out in a competing joint statement issued on behalf of 58 countries. While she did not use the word abortion, she repeatedly stressed the need to uphold the full range of sexual and reproductive rights.

And Françoise Girard, president of the International Women’s Health Coalition, said that ‘‘sexual and reproductive rights are human rights, and are enshrined in UN agreements for almost 25 years now.’’

‘‘The Trump administration’s position is extreme and its repeated attempts to strip women, girls, and gender- diverse people of their rights at the United Nations have failed,’’ Girard said.

Antiabortion groups, meanwhile, praised the statement as a sign of the administration’s ‘‘strong pro-life leadership on the world stage.’’

‘‘From day one, President Trump has worked to restore respect for life as a foundational American value, not only in our domestic policies, but in our international relations as well,’’ SBA List president Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement.

Azar unveiled the results of that work on Monday, announcing that 19 nations representing 1.3 billion people had agreed to work with the United States on these issues.