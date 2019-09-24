WASHINGTON — The Trump administration threatened to withhold highway funds from California, arguing the state failed to show what steps it’s taking to improve air quality. The move by the Environmental Protection Agency escalates the battle between President Trump and the state and could put billions in federal funds in jeopardy.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler suggested the state ‘‘has failed to carry out its most basic tasks under the Clean Air Act’’ and needs to update its plans.
‘‘California has the worst air quality in the United States,’’ Wheeler wrote.
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom said California ‘‘won’t be intimidated by this brazen political stunt.’’ Wheeler’s letter, Newsom said, ‘‘is a threat of pure retaliation’’ for trying to set air pollutions standards that are stricter than federal rules.
Standards the Trump administration is blocking, California Air Resources Board chairwoman Mary Nichols said last week, ‘‘are necessary to protect the public health standards and welfare.’’
