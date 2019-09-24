He lashed out at the opposition Democrats, denouncing them for “crazy” partisanship. He denounced the allegations against him as “more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage.” And he proclaimed that even if the impeachment battle to come will be bad for the country, it will be “a positive for me” by bolstering his chances to win a second term in next year’s election.

NEW YORK — He knew it was coming. It almost felt inevitable. No other president in American history has been seriously threatened with impeachment since before his inauguration. So when the announcement came Tuesday that the House would consider charging him with high crimes and misdemeanors, President Trump made clear he was ready for a fight.

The beginning of the long-anticipated showdown arrived when Trump was in New York for the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly, creating a surreal split-screen spectacle as the president sought to play global statesman while fending off his enemies back in Washington. One moment, he talked of war and peace and trade with premiers and potentates. The next, he engaged in a rear-guard struggle to save his presidency.

Trump gave a desultory speech and shuffled between meetings with leaders from Britain, India, and Iraq while privately consulting with aides about his next move against the House. Shortly before heading into a lunch with the UN secretary-general, he decided to release a transcript of his July telephone call with the president of Ukraine that is central to the allegations against him. In effect, he was pushing his chips into the middle of the table, gambling that the document would prove ambiguous enough to undercut the Democratic case against him.

By afternoon, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepared to announce the impeachment inquiry, the president retreated to Trump Tower, his longtime home and base of operations, to contemplate his path forward. A telephone call between the president and speaker failed to head off the clash, and now the two are poised for an epic struggle that will test the limits of the Constitution and the balance of power in the US system.

“We have been headed here inexorably,” said Michael J. Gerhardt, an impeachment scholar at the University of North Carolina. “He’s been going too far for some time, but even for him this most recent misconduct is beyond what most of us, or most scholars, thought was possible for a president to do.”

Long reluctant, Pelosi finally moved after reports that Trump pressed Ukraine’s president to investigate unsubstantiated corruption allegations against former vice president Joe Biden, a leading Democratic candidate for president, while holding up $391 million in US aid to Ukraine. Democrats said leaning on a foreign power for dirt on an opponent crossed the line. Trump said he was only concerned about corruption in Ukraine.

Trump now joins only Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton in facing a serious threat of impeachment, the constitutional equivalent of an indictment.

Nixon resigned when fellow Republicans abandoned him over Watergate, but Johnson and Clinton were each acquitted in a Senate trial, the result that seems most likely at the moment given that conviction requires a two-thirds vote, meaning at least 20 Republican senators would have to break with Trump.

Nixon and Clinton both were privately distraught over facing impeachment even as they waged vigorous public battles to defend themselves. Undaunted, Trump appeared energized by the confrontation, eager for battle.

Former speaker Newt Gingrich, an ally of the president’s, said Trump could afford to feel secure. He predicted the same thing would happen to Pelosi that happened to him in 1998, when he led a party-line impeachment inquiry of Clinton and paid the price in midterm elections, costing him the speakership.

Just as the public recoiled at the Republican impeachment then, Gingrich said, it will reject a Democratic impeachment now. Instead, he said, it will give Trump and the Republicans a chance to focus attention on Biden.

“This is the fight that traps the Democrats into an increasingly unpopular position — I lived through this in 1998 — while elevating the Biden case, which involves big money,” Gingrich said. “It is a win-win for Trump.”

His point on the popularity of impeachment was a critical one. Until now, at least, polls have shown that most Americans do not support impeaching Trump, just as they never embraced impeaching Clinton.

Trump, though, has never been as popular as Clinton.

During the 13-month battle that stretched from 1998 into 1999 over whether Clinton committed high crimes by lying under oath about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky, Clinton’s approval rating was generally in the mid-60s and even surged to 73 percent in the days after he was impeached.

Trump does not have the same reservoir of goodwill, never having had the support of a majority of Americans in Gallup polling for even a single day of his presidency. His approval rating stands at 43 percent. But he has the support of 91 percent of Republicans, giving him reason to assume the party’s senators will stick with him.

The drive to impeachment stalled when special counsel Robert Mueller produced a report that established no criminal conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Russia while refusing to take a position on whether the president obstructed justice during the investigation.

As it turned out, Ukraine, not Russia, proved to be rocket fuel for the semi-dormant effort. Now, more than 2½ years later, the battle is on.