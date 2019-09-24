House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told fellow Democrats that in a private call she had with the president Tuesday, he said was not responsible for the whistle-blower complaint being withheld from Congress and would like to find a way to share it, according to Democrats.

The director of national intelligence is also expected to release a redacted version of the whistle-blower’s complaint in coming days, people familiar with the situation said.

White House and intelligence officials are working on a deal to allow the whistle-blower who filed an explosive complaint about President Trump to speak with congressional investigators, part of a broader effort by the administration to quell calls for Trump’s impeachment, two people briefed on the matter said Tuesday.

The president and his aides had initially rejected congressional requests to examine the complaint. But as pressure built in the House to begin impeachment proceedings, administration officials concluded that holding out would put them in a politically untenable position.

The appearance that they are stonewalling Congress, in their view, could prove more damaging than the whistleblower’s account.

Trump also believes the allegations about him are not nearly as damning as they have been portrayed and that disclosing them will clear his name, people close to the president said.

Intelligence community lawyers sent a letter to the whistleblower’s lawyers Tuesday, indicating the office was trying to work out the issues and allow the whistle-blower to speak with Congress

Andrew P. Bakaj, a lawyer for the whistle-blower, had written to the director of national intelligence earlier Tuesday, saying his client wanted to meet with members of Congress but needed approval.

“We applaud the decision to release the whistle-blower complaint as it establishes that, ultimately, the lawful whistle-blower disclosure process can work,” said Bakaj and I. Charles McCullough III, the lawyers for the whistle-blower.

Intelligence community lawyers have had discussions with the White House and Justice Department about how the whistle-blower could share his complaint without infringing on issues like executive privilege.

A meeting with the whistle-blower could provide House Democrats with additional material as they build a case for impeachment. The precise nature of the complaint has not been made public.

Allowing the whistle-blower to meet with investigators would allow the whistle-blower to share at least some details of the complaint — which relates to Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine’s government to investigate the former vice president, Joe Biden, and his son — even if the full document is not handed over to Congress.

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, said he would work with Congress and the administration to find a resolution in the standoff over congressional access to the complaint. In a sharply worded statement, Maguire pushed back on a statement by Pelosi that he had acted illegally by withholding the complaint from Congress.

“In light of recent reporting on the whistle-blower complaint, I want to make clear that I have upheld my responsibility to follow the law every step of the way,” he said.

Maguire also appeared to defend the whistle-blower, saying all members of the intelligence agencies “have a solemn responsibility to do what is right, which includes reporting wrongdoing.”

The administration had argued that the whistle-blower’s complaint did not meet the legal definitions of a matter under the purview of the office of the director of national intelligence.