Here’s a timeline of some key events in the past tumultuous week:

Few knew it would turn into a crisis for the Republican President Donald Trump. But it turned out to be a tipping point for his controversial, divisive presidency. The Democratic House is now launching impeachment proceedings.

The Trump-Ukraine scandal zoomed from zero to 100 in just a week, beginning with a vague Washington Post story last Wednesday.

Mid-July — Trump tells his acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, to hold back almost $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

July 25 — Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky speak for 30 minutes on the telephone. Trump repeatedly prods the new leader to investigate his Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

Aug. 12 — The inspector general for the intelligence community receives a whistleblower complaint, which the inspector general judges to be “credible” and a matter of “urgent concern.”

Sept. 18 — The Washington Post reports on the complaint, saying vaguely it involves a recent communication between President Trump and an unnamed foreign leader. The interaction includes some kind of “promise.”

Sept. 18 to Sept. 20 — Major news outlets unravel the story further over the course of several days. By Sept. 20, outlets are reporting that the whistleblower was concerned about Trump’s call with Zelensky. Trump calls the story “ridiculous” and a “political hack job.”

Sunday — After initially refusing to say whether he spoke to the leader of Ukraine about Biden, Trump suggests that he did exactly that.

Monday and Tuesday — Momentum builds for impeachment proceedings to begin in the House of Representatives.

Tuesday — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces an impeachment inquiry will begin, after she meets with committee chairmen investigating Trump on a wide range of fronts. Trump announces he will release the transcript of the telephone call. The Senate, where Republicans hold the majority, unanimously passes a resolution calling for the release of the whistleblower’s complaint.

Wednesday — The rough transcript, prepared by staff notetakers, is released. Trump tweets, “Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President? They should, a perfect call - got them by surprise!”

