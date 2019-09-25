NEW YORK — A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday stayed a subpoena seeking eight years of President Trump’s tax records for 24 hours and gave the Justice Department until Monday to decide whether to intervene in the case.
US District Judge Victor Marrero told the attorneys representing Trump and the Manhattan district attorney pursuing the documents that he would decide on a longer-term stay after the two sides took another day to work out some of their differences.
The Justice Department had asked the court to pause the case while it considers whether to join Trump in requesting a preliminary injunction. Trump is fighting a grand jury subpoena asking Mazars USA, his longtime accounting firm, to turn over federal and state tax returns from the president and his businesses. The subpoenas are in connection with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s investigation into hush money payments to two women who say they had affairs with Trump.
Advertisement
washington post