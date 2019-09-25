“Mr. President,” she declared, according to a person familiar with the conversation, “you have come into my wheelhouse.”

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump were discussing gun violence over the telephone Tuesday morning when the president abruptly changed the topic to an intelligence community whistleblower complaint that had Democrats talking about impeachment.

The remark was a reference to Pelosi’s quarter-century of experience with intelligence matters in Congress, an aspect of her biography that played a central role in her decision on Tuesday to open a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The move is her most consequential act as speaker, and one that could shape the future of the Trump presidency, the 2020 election, and the nation. It is the latest chapter in her fraught relationship with the president, and a stark turnabout for Pelosi, who until days ago had been deeply resistant to impeaching Trump despite the deep disgust she has expressed for him and his conduct.

For Pelosi, the intelligence and national security implications of the latest allegations against Trump helped turn the tide.

Long before she was speaker, Pelosi served as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, overseeing the secretive workings of America’s national security apparatus and helping to draft the law that governs how intelligence officials file whistleblower complaints, and how that information is shared with Congress.

She saw the latest allegations against Trump — that he pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate a leading political rival, then worked to bury an intelligence whistleblower’s complaint detailing the effort — as an egregious perversion of the process.

Pelosi has always been a confounding figure for Trump, as a powerful woman unafraid to confront him to his face, and one of the few people in Washington whom he regards as an equal. Her televised put-down of the president during last year’s government shutdown — “Please do not characterize the strength that I bring,” she told Trump, after he tried to undercut her during a meeting in the Oval Office — made their relationship an instant source of fascination in Washington, even before she officially became speaker.

Now, at a deeply divisive moment in American politics, the speaker is confronting the president yet again, by drawing on something Trump does not have: an intimate knowledge of the intelligence community, gleaned from 10 years on the panel and 15 more as an ex officio member, by dint of her position in leadership.

She comes at it with a bring-it-on attitude, telling colleagues that she is uniquely positioned to confront the president on matters of intelligence and national security.

“Some of you know, some of you don’t,” Pelosi said of her 25 years on the intelligence panel, during a closed-door meeting of House Democrats Tuesday night before announcing her impeachment decision, according to a Democratic aide who was in the room. “Nobody has ever served in leadership who had intelligence experience and exposure.”

Pelosi, a California Democrat, joined the intelligence panel in 1993, just six years after she won a special election to fill a vacancy created by the death of her predecessor, Sala Burton. As an ambitious woman eager to rise up in the ranks, she felt she needed to gain foreign policy credentials. She saw the Intelligence Committee as a path into leadership.

“She would often talk about trying to ascend the leadership and the glass ceiling that was imposed on women — particularly in the areas of foreign policy and national security, as if those areas were the exclusive domain of men,” said Steve Israel, a former congressman from New York who served in leadership with Pelosi.

“She always took great pride in shattering that glass ceiling as someone who not only got into the leadership of the House, but played a leading role on the Intelligence Committee,” Israel said.

She spent 10 years on the panel, eventually rising to the role of ranking member. Once she became Democratic leader in 2003, she left the committee’s roster but continued in an ex officio capacity. That makes her a member of the so-called Gang of Eight — the bipartisan leaders of the House and the Senate, and their Intelligence Committees. The gang had frequent meetings with Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, less so with Trump. Stacy Kerr, a former senior adviser to Pelosi, says that exposure may have shaped the speaker’s approach to this current president: “I think she maybe learned the art of discretion is that your power is what you know. Your power is not always that you articulate what you know.”

Pelosi’s tenure on the panel unfolded in a very different era, when the Intelligence Committee was known for working in a bipartisan way. She was ranking Democrat in 2001, at the time of the Sept. 11 attacks, and was instrumental in creating a joint House-Senate committee to investigate the intelligence failures that led to them.

In 2003, when Bush sought authorization to go to war with Iraq, Pelosi voted against it, saying repeatedly that she did not believe the intelligence supported Bush’s contention that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. She turned out to be correct — a story she recounts in her 2008 autobiography, “Know Your Power.”

“As the senior Democrat on the Intelligence Committee at the time of the Iraq vote, I said to the press when I voted ‘No’ on the war that the intelligence did not support the imminent threat the administration was claiming,” Pelosi wrote. “And the press asked, ‘Are you calling the president a liar?’ ‘I’m stating a fact,’ I replied.”