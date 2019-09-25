A warrant has been issued for an 87-year-old Florida woman who told police that she killed her disabled grandson out of fear that she is near death and that no one else would be able to care for him.

Bradenton police spokesman Brian Thiers said Lillian Parks will be arrested on second-degree murder charges after her release from a doctor’s care.

Investigators discovered the body of 30-year-old Joel Parks on Sunday, after his sister found him and called 911. His grandmother is accused of causing him to overdose on medication.