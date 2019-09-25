“As we face a climate emergency and global extinction crisis threatening more than a million species, the Trump administration is gutting Endangered Species Act protections to pave the way for oil and gas developments,” Healey said. “We are suing to defend federal law and protect our imperiled wildlife and environment.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, along with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, led a coalition of attorneys general and the city of New York in suing the US Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service over final rules that eviscerate many of the federal Endangered Species Act’s key protections for at-risk wildlife and their habitats.

The Endangered Species Act is one of the country’s most successful environmental laws. Since it was enacted more than four decades ago with nearly unanimous bipartisan support, 99 percent of all listed species have not gone extinct. Multiple species at the brink of extinction have seen dramatic population increases, including the whooping crane and shortnose sturgeon, and the act has resulted in the successful recovery and delisting of our national bird, the bald eagle, as well as the American peregrine falcon and other species.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, follows a similar challenge filed last month by several environmental groups, including the Humane Society and the Sierra Club.

The new rules begin taking effect Thursday. They for the first time allow officials to consider how much it would cost to save a species. They also remove blanket protections for animals newly listed as threatened and make it easier for creatures to be removed from the protected list.

The administration and congressional Republicans have said the changes improve the law. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said they ease ‘‘the regulatory burden on the American public’’ without sacrificing conservation goals.