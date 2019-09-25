Although there was no explicit quid pro quo in the conversation, Trump raised the matter immediately after Zelenskiy spoke of his country’s need for more help from the United States. The call came just days after Trump blocked $391 million in aid to Ukraine, a decision that perplexed national security officials at the time and that the president has given conflicting explanations for in recent days.

In a reconstruction of the call released by the White House on Wednesday, Trump urged President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to work with Attorney General William Barr and Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, on corruption investigations connected to former vice president Joe Biden and other Democrats.

President Trump repeatedly pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate leading Democrats as “a favor” to him during a telephone call last summer in which the two discussed the former Soviet republic’s need for more American financial aid to counter Russian aggression.

The aid freeze did not come up during the call and Zelenskiy was not yet aware of it. Instead, he thanked Trump for previous US aid, including Javelin antitank weapons, and suggested he would need more as part of Ukraine’s five-year-old war with Russian-backed separatists in the country’s east.

“I would like you to do us a favor, though,” Trump responded, shifting to his interest in investigating Democrats and urging that he work with Barr and Giuliani. “Whatever you can do, it’s very important that you do it if that’s possible,” Trump said.

The July 25 call has become a major flashpoint in what is rapidly shaping up as a divisive battle between the president and House Democrats over impeachment that will consume Washington for weeks or months. The conflicting interpretations of the call’s meaning began to define the contours of a debate that will seek to determine whether the president committed high crimes and misdemeanors.

In a series of public appearances Wednesday that veered from bristling with anger to uncharacteristically subdued, Trump insisted he did nothing wrong and was once again the victim of “a total hoax.” Zelenskiy, who by an odd coincidence was in New York for a previously scheduled meeting with Trump, backed him up by saying during a session with reporters that he did not feel pushed by the president.

“It’s a joke,” Trump said. “Impeachment for that?”

But House Democrats denounced Trump for seeking foreign help to tear down a leading rival for his job and said the quid pro quo was implied and clear, comparing him to a mob boss who makes veiled hints to extort money from his victims.

“The president has tried to make lawlessness a virtue in America and now is exporting it abroad,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

The White House released the reconstructed transcript of the call in the morning in hopes of undercutting suspicions about the president’s actions but it failed to convince Democrats. By the end of the day, the administration similarly sent Congress the original complaint filed by an unidentified intelligence official that triggered the furor that in just a matter of days has put the future of Trump’s presidency at risk.

The complaint reportedly calls into question a range of actions by the president beyond just the phone conversation. Democrats and at least one Republican who reviewed it Wednesday said it contained disturbing allegations. The complaint, while still classified, will be the central issue Thursday morning when Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, testifies before Congress.

The administration dropped its resistance to providing the complaint to lawmakers in the face of a vote planned by House Democratic leaders condemning its handling of the matter. By backing down, Trump made it possible for Republicans to go along with the resolution, which all but two did later in the day.

For Trump, keeping Republicans in his corner is more important than winning over Democrats. As of Wednesday, 212 House Democrats have publicly advocated impeachment or at least an inquiry, just six votes short of the necessary majority.

Even if the House does impeach Trump, however, it would require a two-thirds vote by the Senate to convict and remove him from office, meaning at least 20 Republican senators would have to decide he was guilty.

Few Republicans broke with Trump on Wednesday. Senator Mitt Romney of Utah called the record of Trump’s phone call “deeply troubling” but most others who spoke publicly said it revealed no impeachable action.

“From a quid pro quo aspect, there’s nothing there,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina and a Trump ally who served as a House prosecutor during the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999.

Democrats said no direct quid pro quo was necessary to conclude that the president overstepped his bounds. But even if it was, they said Trump’s meaning was hard to miss and the timing of the request to Ukraine coming just after he put the aid on hold was damning.

“There was only one message that that president of Ukraine got from that call and that was: ‘This is what I need, I know what you need,’ ” said Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. “Like any Mafia boss, the president didn’t need to say, ‘That’s a nice country you have — it would be a shame if something happened to it.’ ”

Biden said that the House should “hold Donald Trump to account for his abuse of power,” although he did not directly call for impeachment. “It is a tragedy for this country that our president put personal politics above his sacred oath,” Biden said.

For Trump, the sudden turn of events has recast the remaining year of his term before next year’s reelection. He castigated Democrats for focusing on “this nonsense” instead of gun control or trade.

And he expressed surprise that impeachment was now back on the table again after the threat seemed to fade following the report on Russian election interference by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller. “I thought we won,” he said. “I thought it was dead, it was dead.”

He blamed Pelosi, who until this week had been reluctant to pursue impeachment, which so far does not have the support of most Americans. “She’s lost her way,” Trump said. “She’s been taken over by the radical left.”

Sitting side by side with Trump in their first face-to-face meeting Wednesday, Zelenskiy told reporters that he wanted to stay out of United States politics but provided a benign interpretation of the call.

“We had, I think, a good phone call,” Zelenskiy said. “It was normal, we spoke about many things. So, I think you read it that nobody pushed — pushed me.”

“In other words, no pressure,” Trump chimed in. “And by the way,” he added, addressing a reporter, “you know there was no pressure.”