Congress on Thursday gave final approval to a short-term spending bill that would punt the threat of a government shutdown to just before Thanksgiving, giving lawmakers an additional two months to resolve their differences over paying for President Trump’s policies.

The measure ensures that all federal agencies and departments, as well as a number of health care and community programs, will maintain their funding through Nov. 21, just before Congress is scheduled to depart Washington for its Thanksgiving break.

The Senate voted, 82-15, to pass the bill, clearing it for the White House just days before funding was set to expire on Oct. 1.