Congress on Thursday gave final approval to a short-term spending bill that would punt the threat of a government shutdown to just before Thanksgiving, giving lawmakers an additional two months to resolve their differences over paying for President Trump’s policies.
The measure ensures that all federal agencies and departments, as well as a number of health care and community programs, will maintain their funding through Nov. 21, just before Congress is scheduled to depart Washington for its Thanksgiving break.
The Senate voted, 82-15, to pass the bill, clearing it for the White House just days before funding was set to expire on Oct. 1.
Before the vote, the lawmakers tasked with producing the dozen spending bills tussled over efforts to allocate $5 billion for the border wall.
The funding is part of the bill funding the Department of Homeland Security, which allocates money for carrying out the administration’s immigration policies. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the bill for a vote on the floor.
The overall process has been stymied in part because of partisan policy items that could prevent the legislation from garnering the necessary 60 votes on the Senate floor.
