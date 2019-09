■ Correction: Because of a reporting error, a story on the front page of Tuesday’s Globe about a brickyard saddled with pension liability incorrectly stated the total number of workers and retirees covered by multi-employer pension plans nationally. The correct figure is 10.6 million. The Globe regrets the error.

The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.