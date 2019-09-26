She was responding to claims by a whistle-blower from the US intelligence community that not only did Trump misuse his office for personal gain and endanger national security, but that unidentified White House officials had tried to hide that conduct. According to the complaint, they were so alarmed by Trump’s call to Zelensky that they sought to limit access to its written record.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday accused the White House of a ‘‘coverup,’’ hours after the public release of a whistle-blower’s report that claimed officials tried to limit access to the written record of President Trump’s phone call with the leader of Ukraine.

‘‘Their actions are a coverup,’’ Pelosi said at her weekly press briefing. ‘‘It’s not only happened that one time. My understanding is it may have happened before.’’

The Post reported Thursday that House Democratic leaders are eyeing a fast-paced investigation, instructing the committees handling it to wrap up within weeks, hopefully before the holiday season.

Pelosi said the episode involving Ukraine would take precedence in the impeachment inquiry. ‘‘We are at a different level of lawlessness that is self-evident to the American people,’’ Pelosi said.

Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, spent more than three hours Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee, where lawmakers questioned him about the complaint, which revealed Trump had pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, the former vice president, and his son.

Trump, meanwhile, argued Pelosi has been ‘‘hijacked by the radical left.’’

The number of House members who support the inquiry has grown slightly to 220, according to a Post tally. That includes 219 Democrats and one independent. Of those, 27 have said they support impeaching the president.

The House Intelligence Committee’s chairman, Democrat Adam Schiff of California, said the committee would work through an upcoming two-week recess. ‘‘We are determined to get to the bottom of this,’’ Schiff said.

The committee also wants to learn more about the roles of Attorney General William Barr and Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, among others.

Trump took to Twitter after the House Intelligence Committee hearing ended, taking aim at its chairman and dismissing the whistle-blower report as ‘‘second hand information.’’

‘‘Adam Schiff has zero credibility. Another fantasy to hurt the Republican Party!’’ Trump tweeted.

At a fund-raiser Wednesday in Los Angeles, Biden said there was no proof of Trump’s allegation that he and his son, Hunter Biden, had conflicts of interest when he was vice president. ‘‘This is not about me, and it really isn’t because not a single publication said anything he has ever said about me or my son is true,’’ Biden said.

Biden suggested Trump asked Zelensky to investigate him and his son because ‘‘seventysomething polls show that I’ll kick his . . . toes.’’ The audience burst into laughter.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, said he’ll force another vote on authorizing an impeachment probe, a move designed to pressure Democrats. ‘‘Every member owes it to their constituents — their constituents are the ones who lend their voice to the members for two years,’’ he said.

Buried in the controversy over Trump’s conversation with Zelensky is an effort by the Ukrainian leader to curry favor with Trump through his business. ‘‘Actually, last time I traveled to the United States, I stayed in New York near Central Park, and I stayed at the Trump Tower,’’ Zelensky told Trump, according to a rough transcript of the July 25 call.

Other Ukrainian officials have also patronized Trump properties. A top Zelensky aide met at Trump’s D.C. hotel in July with Giuliani, a frequent patron of the hotel himself, The New York Times reported. A lobbyist who registered as an agent of Zelensky’s hosted a $1,900 event at the D.C. hotel in April, a federal filing shows.