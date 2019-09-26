Since the first reports a week ago that Trump urged President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden set off a still-unfolding furor in the capital, Romney has repeatedly been the first Republican lawmaker to raise concerns about the president’s conduct.

Among the handful of exceptions, though, there has been none louder or more prominent than Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, a figure who once embodied the essence of the Republican Party before Trump became its leader, and is now in a lonely category of his own.

WASHINGTON — As House Democrats push forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Trump, Republicans have largely rushed to Trump’s defense, or at least tempered their criticism to avoid his reprisals.

He has pronounced himself “deeply troubled” by Trump’s effort to enlist a foreign leader for political assistance and has refused to rule out impeaching the president.

Romney’s public statements reflect what many in his party believe privately but are almost uniformly unwilling to say. What’s more, they are contending with a leader whose appetite for political payback for real or imagined slights is insatiable, and who is responding to the crisis with angry new threats.

It amounts to an unenviable dilemma for Republicans at a consequential moment for the party. Any internal fractures over the next year could undermine both Trump’s reelection and Republican hopes for retaining their Senate majority and retaking the House.

To Romney, who represents a state where he is beloved and is unlikely to seek another office, it is a moment where he believes country should trump party.

“Each person should search their own heart and do what they think is right — which is just what I do,” he said.

For Romney and Trump, it is the latest installment of a relationship between two men who shared little more than the same political ambition. It began when Romney, as the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, solicited Trump’s endorsement, and carried through 2016, when the former Massachusetts governor began the year as a ferocious critic of Trump but ended it as a supplicant, sharing dinner with a president-elect in hopes of becoming his secretary of state.

He plays down his role as a crucial voice in the party, noting that he is not attempting to lead any sort of insurrection against the president.

“I spoke out because I believe this is a matter of importance and personal principle,” he said. “Nothing more, nothing less.”

But by reproaching Trump, he offers Democrats the ability to counter claims that the inquiry is a wholly partisan and politically fueled witch hunt, as the president has repeatedly called it. And Romney both provides cover for and exerts pressure on his fellow Republicans, who are anxiously calibrating what to say about the scandal.

Since Romney first went public with his alarm on Sunday — saying Trump’s alleged conduct was “troubling in the extreme” — other Republicans have gradually started to sound notes of concern.

On Wednesday, after viewing the secret complaint of an intelligence whistleblower who expressed concerns about Trump’s conduct, Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska adopted Romney’s formulation, calling the report “troubling,” and saying that Republicans “ought not just circle the wagons.”

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said on Thursday that he was concerned about the claim in the report that White House officials sought to restrict access to the transcript of Trump’s call to Zelenskiy.

Meanwhile, Governor Phil Scott of Vermont on Thursday endorsed the impeachment inquiry, becoming the first Republican governor to do so.

Scott did not say that he believed Trump should be impeached, much less removed from office. He said only that Congress should examine the full whistleblower report, and that it was appropriate for the House to proceed with the inquiry.

“I think the inquiry is important, yes, and where it leads from here is going to be driven by the facts that are established,” he said.