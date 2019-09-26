WASHINGTON — Federal officials said Thursday that at least 805 people in 46 states have fallen sick with mysterious vaping-related lung injuries as the growing national outbreak stretches to virtually all of the United States.

Twelve deaths have been confirmed California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, and Oregon.

In testimony before House panels this week, a top official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that Thursday’s update would include hundreds more cases associated with e-cigarettes or vaping on top of the 530 previously confirmed.