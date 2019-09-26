The whistle-blower suggested those actions showed that those involved “understood the gravity of what had transpired in the call,” according to the complaint.

In an attempt to “lock down” all records of the call, in particular its “official word-for-word transcript,” White House lawyers told officials to move the transcript into a separate system reserved for classified information that is especially sensitive.

WASHINGTON — White House officials took extraordinary steps to ‘‘lock down’’ information about President Trump’s summertime phone call with the president of Ukraine, a whistle-blower alleged in an explosive complaint released Thursday that accuses the administration of a wide-ranging coverup.

These and other details surrounding the call in which Trump pressured President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, were so “deeply disturbing” to senior White House officials that an unnamed intelligence official felt compelled to file a formal whistle-blower complaint.

“The President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 US election,” wrote the whistle-blower, who did not personally witness the actions but had heard accounts from multiple American officials. “The President’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort.” The complaint also added that Attorney General William Barr “appears to be involved as well.” The account did not include details about any role Barr had.

The complaint, grippingly written to detail a pattern of behavior by Trump and his administration, was particularly damning given Trump’s long record of dismissing the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit him. House Democrats took steps to impeach Trump earlier this week, before the contents of the call and complaint were disclosed.

The White House on Thursday dismissed the whistle-blower’s allegations. Stephanie Grisham, the press secretary, described it as “nothing more than a collection of thirdhand accounts of events and cobbled-together press clippings — all of which shows nothing improper.”

Grisham said the president had been open and transparent about the July 25 call. A day earlier, the White House released a reconstructed transcript. “That is because he has nothing to hide,” she said.

Trump himself also dismissed the allegations that he acted improperly.

“It’s a disgrace to our country. It’s another witch hunt, here we go again,” Trump told reporters after he returned to Washington. “My call was perfect.”

Members of the House and Senate intelligence committees and a group of senior lawmakers from both parties, including Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, were permitted to review the classified complaint late Wednesday, just hours after the White House released a reconstructed transcript of a July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky.

The unclassified version of the complaint was released ahead of a House Intelligence Committee hearing where the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, testified Thursday morning that he was unfamiliar with any other whistle-blower complaint in US history that ‘‘touched on such complicated and sensitive issues.’’

He praised the whistle-blower as having acted honorably, said he recognized the complaint as immediately sensitive and important, and insisted the White House did not direct him to withhold it from Congress.

‘‘I believe that everything in this matter here is totally unprecedented,’’ he said.

In the complaint, the anonymous whistle-blower acknowledged not being present for Trump’s Ukraine call, but said multiple White House officials shared consistent details about it.

Adding another layer of intrigue, those officials told the whistle-blower that ‘‘this was ‘not the first time’ under this administration that a presidential transcript was placed into this codeword-level system solely for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive — rather than national security sensitive — information,’’ the complaint said.

House Democrats have said that Trump violated his oath of office when he pressured a foreign leader to investigate one of his political rivals. The White House initially refused to provide Congress with the complaint or reveal what was said on the call. After Democrats took the first steps to impeach Trump, the administration disclosed details of the call and shared the classified complaint with lawmakers.

“There is nothing the president says here that is in America’s interest,” Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and chairman of the Intelligence Committee, said at the start of Thursday’s hearing. “It is instead the most consequential form of tragedy, for it forces us to confront the remedy the founders provided for such a flagrant abuse of office, impeachment.”

The United States is a critical partner for Ukraine, which has faced years of Russian aggression that in 2014 culminated in the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea, an action that was condemned internationally. Having a good relationship with Trump and his administration was a top objective for Zelensky, Ukraine’s new president, who campaigned on rooting out corruption in the country. And US funding is key to Ukraine’s success.

After a congratulatory call from Trump to Zelensky in the spring, multiple officials said a subsequent meeting or phone call between the two would depend on whether the Ukrainian president was willing to “play ball” on investigating Biden, his younger son, Hunter Biden, and other matters, according to the complaint. Biden is a leading candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In the days leading up to the July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky, the president blocked a $391 million military aid package to Ukraine — a decision that caught officials from Office of Management and Budget and the National Security Council by surprise.

During the phone call, Zelensky thanked Trump for the US support. And Trump asked Zelensky to pursue investigations into Biden and the origins of the US inquiry into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Trump was referring to two unsubstantiated conspiracy theories that Giuliani had been pushing.

“Namely, he sought to pressure the Ukrainian leader to take actions to help the President’s 2020 reelection bid,” the whistle-blower wrote.

In the complaint, the whistle-blower wrote that the unusual handling of the call by White House officials was deliberate. And it was not the first time one of the president’s transcripts had been placed into the secret system “solely for the purpose of protecting politically sensitive — rather than national security sensitive — information.”

The document shows the author of the complaint was troubled not just by the call, but by what they viewed as a broader four-month pattern of election season misconduct involving the president, his lawyer, and White House aides who sought to keep the whole thing quiet.

‘‘I am also concerned that these actions pose risks to U.S. national security and undermine the U.S. government’s efforts to deter and counter foreign interference in U.S. elections,’’ the person wrote.

The whistle-blower wasn’t the only one worried, according to the complaint.

‘‘The White House officials who told me this information were deeply disturbed by what had transpired in the phone call,’’ the whistle-blower wrote. ‘‘They told me there was already a ‘discussion ongoing’ with White House lawyers about how to treat the call because of the likelihood, in the officials’ retelling, that they had witnessed the President abuse his office for personal gain.’’

About a dozen White House officials listened in on the call, monitoring that is common when heads of state speak directly with each other. The complaint identifies State Department official T. Ulrich Brechbuhl as one of the officials who listened to the call. Brechbuhl is a longtime friend and former business partner of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo told reporters Thursday that he was not familiar with many of the allegations but said that to his knowledge, ‘‘each of the actions that were undertaken by State Department officials was entirely appropriate and consistent with the objective that we've had certainly since this new government has come into office.’’

As details of the whistle-blower complaint have trickled out over the past week, Pompeo has dodged questions on whether he, too, encouraged Ukrainians to honor Trump’s wish that they pursue investigations that could benefit him politically. In a television interview Sunday, Pompeo said he supported Giuliani’s efforts with the Ukrainians. Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Pompeo said that to the best of his knowledge, “each of the actions that were taken by State Department officials was entirely appropriate.”

Most Republicans have continued to support the president, though cracks in the party line were starting to appear by midday Thursday. Representative Will Hurd, a moderate Texas Republican, said some of the details in the complaint were “concerning.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday accused the White House of a “coverup” for its handling of the July 25 call records, a choice word that invoked memories of the Richard Nixon era. Nixon resigned rather than face impeachment. At least four Democratic presidential candidates described the situation as a “coverup” as well.

“Every day the sadness grows,” Pelosi said. “The disregard for our Constitution that our president has becomes more clear.”

Material from the Associated Press and The Washington Post were used in this report.