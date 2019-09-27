His departure was the first resignation since revelations about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine’s president to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and other Democrats. The disclosures have triggered a full-blown House impeachment inquiry, and House leaders announced Friday that they planned to interview Volker in a deposition next week.

Volker, who told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he was stepping down, offered no public explanation, but a person informed about his decision said he concluded that it was impossible to be effective in his assignment given the developments of recent days.

WASHINGTON — Kurt D. Volker, the State Department’s special envoy for Ukraine who got caught in the middle of the pressure campaign by President Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to find damaging information about Democrats, abruptly resigned his post Friday.

Volker, a former ambassador to NATO who served in the part-time, unpaid position to help Ukraine resolve its armed confrontation with Russian-sponsored separatists, was among the government officials who found themselves in an awkward position because of the search for dirt on Democrats, reluctant to cross the president or Giuliani, yet wary of getting drawn into politics outside their purview.

The unidentified intelligence official who filed the whistle-blower complaint that brought the president’s actions to light identified Volker as one of the officials trying to “contain the damage” by advising Ukrainians how to navigate Giuliani’s campaign.

Volker facilitated an entree for Giuliani with the newly elected government in Ukraine, acting not at the instruction of Trump or Pompeo but at the request of the Ukrainians who were worried that Giuliani was making the rounds seeking information about Biden and other Democrats.

The Ukrainians were concerned about the impact of their relationship with the United States, their most important patron against Russia. Andriy Yermak, a close aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky, asked Volker in July to connect him with Giuliani so the Ukrainian government could hear out his issues.

Volker then contacted Giuliani to ask if he would want to speak with Yermak, and the former New York City mayor agreed. Volker and Giuliani had breakfast to discuss Ukraine.

“Mr. Mayor — really enjoyed breakfast this morning,” Volker wrote in a text later that day that Giuliani posted on Twitter this week. Volker set up a conference call between Giuliani and Yermak, who then later also met in person in Madrid on Aug. 2.

Giuliani has seized on Volker’s call to him to assert that he was acting at the behest of the State Department. He has called on Volker to confirm his assertion that the department initiated contact.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment on Volker’s resignation Friday.

Just days after Giuliani’s breakfast, Trump spoke on the telephone with Zelensky. After the Ukrainian president described his need for more US assistance against Russia, Trump asked him “to do us a favor, though.”