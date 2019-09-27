Earlier Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pelosi accused the White House of “a cover-up of the cover-up,” referring to the July 25 phone call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in which Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate a political opponent, and the ensuing effort to keep the call from going public. The White House released a reconstructed transcript of the call this week, and Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee released an unclassified version of the whistleblower’s complaint.

“I do think the attorney general has gone rogue,” Pelosi said on CNN. “He has for a long time now. And since he was mentioned in all of this, it’s curious that he would be making decisions about how the complaint would be handled.”

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday said that Attorney General William Barr had “gone rogue” and questioned whether he could objectively make decisions about legal action in response to an explosive whistleblower complaint accusing President Trump of misconduct because Barr himself was mentioned in the document.

Pelosi announced the start of an impeachment inquiry before the release of the reconstructed transcript and complaint.

The complaint did not describe any actions taken by Barr to persuade Ukraine to investigate matters that could benefit Trump politically. But it referenced Trump’s suggestion to Zelensky that he follow up with Barr about the investigations that he was seeking. That raised concerns about whether he could oversee any subsequent inquiries into the allegations. And it underscored why most presidents aim to appoint an independent attorney general so there will not be questions about conflicts of interest.

Trump on Friday defended his phone call with Zelensky, calling it “perfect” and “appropriate” and accused Representative Adam B. Schiff, the California Democrat who chairs the Intelligence Committee, of lying to Congress when Schiff paraphrased portions of the July 25 call from the reconstructed transcript during an opening statement at a hearing Thursday.

Schiff signaled Thursday that he was not reading word for word and prefaced the portion of his remarks with the phrase “in essence.”

“I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!” Trump wrote Friday.

Pelosi and House Democrats are pressing for more details about Barr, about what role he might have played in working with Ukraine to help investigate matters that would personally benefit Trump and what his involvement was in handling the complaint after it was filed.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department said that Barr was unaware that Trump had told Zelensky he would have the attorney general contact the Ukrainian president and that Barr had never spoken with Trump about the Ukrainian investigations.

Barr learned of the whistleblower complaint in mid-August, not long after it was formally filed. Later that month, it was reviewed by the Justice Department, which determined it should not be shared with Congress and instead should be referred to the Justice Department as a possible campaign finance law violation. The department then declined to prosecute.

Barr was briefed on the Justice Department’s decision but was not involved in the considerations over what to do about the complaint.

Pelosi said Barr has been rogue “for a long time now.”

Barr has been widely criticized for his characterization of the conclusions of the special counsel investigation into Russia’s 2016 election interference and whether Trump tried to obstruct justice.

Barr released what he described as a summary of the nearly two-year inquiry, led by Robert Mueller, and focused on the conclusion that there was not enough evidence to prove Trump’s presidential campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the election. Barr left out significant details, including that the special counsel found that the Trump campaign welcomed Russia’s help.

Barr also swiftly cleared Trump of obstruction of justice, even as the special counsel report stated, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”