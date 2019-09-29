CYPRESS, Texas — Services will be held this week for a Texas sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the funeral for 42-year-old Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal will be Wednesday at the Berry Center in Cypress, near Houston. Dhaliwal, who was slain on Friday, was the first Sikh deputy on the force.

A sheriff’s statement says a Sikh religious ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A law enforcement ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. Both are open to the public.