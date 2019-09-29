NEW YORK — A New York City police officer was shot and killed in a struggle early Sunday in the Bronx.

The NYPD identified the slain officer as 33-year-old Brian Mulkeen. Mulkeen was patrolling the streets around the Edenwald Houses as part of the Bronx Borough Anti-Crime Unit, which was in the area because of gang activity, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center.

Mulkeen and his partner tried to apprehend a 27-year-old man who had fled questioning, and a struggle on the ground ensued, Monahan said. He said Mulkeen can be heard yelling ‘‘he’s reaching for it, he’s reaching for it’’ on body camera video. Mulkeen was subsequently struck by three bullets.