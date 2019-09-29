Moments later, Mulkeen was shot at close range and fatally wounded in the Bronx, police said. A .32-caliber pistol was recovered from the man, who was shot dead in the aftermath by five responding officers, police said.

“He reaching for it! He’s reaching for it!” body camera footage recorded Officer Brian Mulkeen shouting, police officials said.

NEW YORK — After nearly seven years on the job, the 33-year-old New York City police officer knew the danger he faced as he wrestled a fleeing man to the ground just after midnight Sunday.

Chief Terence Monahan said Mulkeen was restraining the man when the shots were fired. The officer was struck three times by bullets from his own gun, police said. But police officials said it was not clear who had pulled the trigger. Mulkeen was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. outside the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx, where Mulkeen was patrolling with his partner.

Just after midnight, three police officers attempted to question a man behind the Edenwald complex, police said. The man fled, and officers in the area pursued him on foot.

Mulkeen and his partner were struggling with the man on the ground when Mulkeen yelled that he saw the man reaching for a weapon, Monahan said.

Gunfire followed.

Five officers at the location fired at the man, police said. The man, whom police did not immediately name, was pronounced dead at the scene. It remains unclear if the revolver police said he was carrying was fired during the struggle.

Mulkeen joined the force in January 2013, Monahan said.

“Brian was a great cop dedicated to keeping this city safe,” Monahan said.

Mulkeen’s death is the latest in a string of tragedies that have plagued the department this year.

