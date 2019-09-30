LITTLE ROCK — A convicted murderer who escaped from prison in 2009 while wearing a guard uniform is missing and may have escaped again, Arkansas prison officials said Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said Calvin Adams, 49, was confirmed missing after a search of the 1,650-inmate East Arkansas Regional Unit in the community of Brickeys, located about 110 miles east of Little Rock. He’s serving life without parole. Prison spokeswoman Dina Tyler confirmed that that Adams also escaped in 2009.

Tyler said officials were unsure whether Adams was still on the grounds of the correctional facility and didn’t know yet whether he got past the facility’s electric fence.