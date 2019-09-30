Trump’s tweet invoking civil war marks a notable escalation in his rhetoric about the impeachment inquiry, and also highlights his close relationship with Jeffress, a pastor known for viciously attacking other faiths who holds sway over the president and evangelical voters alike.

‘‘If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal,’’ Trump tweeted, adding his own parenthetical to a quote from Robert Jeffress, a Southern Baptist preacher speaking on ‘‘Fox & Friends Weekend’’ on Sunday.

As Democrats begin an impeachment inquiry, President Trump spent Sunday vigorously defending himself on Twitter, including highlighting a quote from a longtime evangelical pastor warning of particularly dire consequences if the Democrats follow through.

Advertisement

The tweet left critics, including one sitting Republican congressman, accusing Trump of stoking violence and diminishing the reality of true civil war.

‘‘I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President,’’ tweeted Representative Adam Kinzinger, Republican of Illinois and a decorated Air Force veteran who served as a pilot in Iraq and Afghanistan. ‘‘This is beyond repugnant.’’

Two Senate Democrats, Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Brian Schatz of Hawaii, also condemned the president’s tweet, which Murphy described as ‘‘so frightening.’’

‘‘He is going to keep talking like this,’’ Murphy tweeted, ‘‘and some people are going to listen and do what he asks.’’

It’s not clear from Trump’s tweet or Jeffress’s interview on Fox whether he was referencing actual violence as the outcome of an impeachment, but many critics said that the president’s use of the term was troubling. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment clarifying the president’s intentions.

Advertisement

‘‘Lincoln created the Republican Party and gave his life in order to save the Union. Trump ruined the Republican Party and now threatens to destroy the Union in order to save his job,’’ tweeted Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland.

Schatz echoed that concern.

‘‘This is just a reprehensible way to talk and people could get hurt,’’ Schatz tweeted. ‘‘It’s clear now [Trump] will allow the Republican Party to eat itself and will tear the country apart if he thinks it gives him an advantage of any kind.’’

Washington Post

Flake says Trump’s actions warrant impeachment

Former senator Jeff Flake, Republican of Arizona, said in an op-ed published Monday that President Trump’s actions warrant impeachment and urged fellow Republicans not to support his reelection if he remains in office.

In the piece for The Washington Post, Flake cited Trump’s July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump repeatedly urged Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son at a time when the White House had suspended military aid to Ukraine.

Most Republicans in Congress are rallying around Trump, as House Democrats aggressively move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

Flake argued that impeachment is a difficult call.

‘‘I fear that, given the profound division in the country, an impeachment proceeding at such a toxic moment might actually benefit a president who thrives on chaos. Disunion is the oxygen of this presidency,’’ Flake wrote.

He said that, by contrast, a decision not to support Trump’s reelection is easy — although he acknowledged that it could come with consequences.

Advertisement

Flake referenced his own decision to retire last year after becoming an outspoken critic of Trump and seeing his popularity in Arizona decline.

Last week, Flake claimed that at least 35 Republican senators would vote for Trump’s impeachment if they could do so privately.

Washington Post

GOP group starts ads attacking 3 House Dems on impeachment

A political committee that supports House Republican candidates is using digital ads to accuse three House Democrats of backing ‘‘a radical scheme to impeach President Trump.’’

The ads are among the first to use House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump to target that party’s congressional candidates.

The spots by the Congressional Leadership Fund target veteran Representative Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania and freshmen Representatives Elaine Luria of Virginia and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. They are among 31 House Democrats representing districts that Trump carried in 2016.

The Luria ad, largely verbatim to the other two, says the effort is ‘‘Dividing the country. Tearing us apart. Because she doesn’t like the President.’’

The group plans to run the ads during Congress’ current two-week recess.

Associated Press

Congressman resigns before plea in insider trading case

Representative Chris Collins, a fourth-term Republican from western New York who narrowly won reelection last year despite fighting federal securities fraud charges, resigned Monday in advance of an expected guilty plea.

Collins, 69, the first sitting member of Congress to endorse President Trump in 2016, had been accused of using private information about a drug company in which he was invested to help his son and others avoid financial losses.

Collins was to be tried in February along with his son, Cameron Collins, 26, and a third man, all of whom had pleaded not guilty. But a document filed in US District Court in Manhattan on Monday said there would be a “change of plea” hearing Tuesday for Collins, though the filing did not indicate what charges he would be pleading guilty to.

Advertisement

Cameron Collins and the third defendant, Stephen Zarsky, whose daughter is engaged to Cameron Collins, were set to appear for their own “change of plea” hearings Thursday.

The three men were facing charges of conspiracy, securities and wire fraud, and making false statements.

A spokeswoman for Collins did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did lawyers for him and his son.

New York Times

AP-NORC poll: Most disapprove of Trump on race relations

Large majorities of black and Latino Americans think Donald Trump’s actions as president have made things worse for people like them, and about two-thirds of Americans overall disapprove of how he’s handling race relations, according to a new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

About half of all Americans think Trump’s actions have been bad for African Americans, Muslims and women, and slightly more than half say they’ve been bad for Hispanics.

Trump’s 33 percent approval rating on handling race relations makes that one of his worst issues in recent AP-NORC polls. That stands in stark contrast to his handling of the economy: About half say they approve of his handling of that issue, while views of current economic conditions continue to be rosy amid robust employment numbers and a strong stock market.

Advertisement

Four in 10 Americans said they approve of Trump overall, according to the poll, conducted before the release of a rough transcript of a phone call showing Trump prodded the president of Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she would launch a formal impeachment inquiry.

The poll provides a bleak assessment of how the nation views Trump on race issues as he runs for a second term and repeatedly boasts of his popularity among African Americans and Latinos. Trump has consistently said his economic policies have been good for African Americans and other people of color.

But the poll shows few black Americans think that’s true. Just 4 percent say they think Trump’s actions have been good for African Americans in general, while 81 percent think he’s made things worse. Similar shares of black Americans think Trump has been bad for Hispanics, Muslims, and women.

Associated Press