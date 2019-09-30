‘‘The first is a prosecution of Ukrainians who provided evidence against Mr. Trump’s convicted campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. The second relates to former vice president Joseph R. Biden, Jr., who is challenging President Trump for the presidency in 2020,’’ the letter continued, demanding that Giuliani turn over materials by Oct. 15.

In a letter to Giuliani accompanying the subpoena, the Democratic chairmen of the three committees — Adam Schiff of California (Intelligence), Eliot Engel of New York (Foreign Affairs), and Elijah Cummings of Maryland (Oversight) — cited ‘‘a growing public record’’ of information in accusing Giuliani of appearing ‘‘to have pressed the Ukrainian government to pursue two politically-motivated investigations.’’

WASHINGTON — Three House committees issued a subpoena Monday to President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, demanding that he turn over all records pertaining to his contacts regarding Ukraine, the Biden family, and related matters.

Advertisement

The chairmen also said they are investigating ‘‘credible allegations’’ that Giuliani ‘‘acted as an agent of the president in a scheme to advance his personal political interests by abusing the power of the office of the president.’’

Giuliani confirmed he had received a subpoena late Monday. ‘‘It raises significant issues concerning legitimacy and constitutional and legal issues, including inter alia, attorney client and other privileges,’’ he said in a text message, referring a reporter to his tweet. ‘‘It will be given appropriate consideration.’’

He did not respond to repeated requests for further comment.

Giuliani recently told The Washington Post that he possessed communications with State Department officials about his effort. ‘‘I have 40 texts from the State Department asking me to do what I did,’’ he said.

A senior administration official confirmed that a State Department official, Kurt Volker, was involved in setting up one meeting for Giuliani with a top Ukrainian aide. But this individual said the department was unaware of many of his other meetings and activities.

Advertisement

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly.

Volker, who resigned Friday, is scheduled to meet with the House committees Thursday for a deposition. He is one of several current and former officials whom House Democrats have asked to appear in person to discuss their knowledge of the events detailed in a recently unveiled whistle-blower’s complaint.

That complaint centers on a July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the US president presses his counterpart to launch investigations related to a 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee and to Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s son.

Hunter Biden served for nearly five years on the board of Burisma, Ukraine’s largest private gas company, whose owner came under scrutiny by Ukrainian prosecutors for possible abuse of power and unlawful enrichment. The younger Biden was not accused of any wrongdoing in the investigation.

Two US officials said Monday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine’s president, the Associated Press reported. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal matter.

It was the first confirmation that a Cabinet official was on the call.

Meanwhile, two polls released Monday showed that public support for impeaching Trump is on the rise, with nearly half of Americans backing such a move.

A Quinnipiac University poll shows that support for impeaching Trump and removing him from office has grown from 37 percent of registered voters at the start of last week to 47 percent in the latest survey, conducted Friday through Sunday. Forty-seven percent also say Trump should not be impeached.

Advertisement

A CNN poll shows support for impeachment at 47 percent among American adults.

On Monday, the three House committees added three more witnesses to the list of individuals they intend to depose. In separate letters, the panels asked Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two Soviet-born Republican donors who are alleged to have worked as fixers for Giuliani, and Semyon ‘‘Sam’’ Kislin, a longtime associate of Giuliani’s, to appear Oct. 10, 11, and 14. All three were also asked to turn over documents related to the investigation by Oct. 7.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a steadfast Trump defender, swatted down talk that the GOP-controlled Senate could dodge the matter of impeachment if the House approved charges against Trump.

‘‘It’s a Senate rule related to impeachment’ it would take 67 votes to change, so I would have no choice but to take it up,’’ McConnell said on CNBC. ‘‘How long you’re on it is a whole different matter.’’

Meanwhile, Trump on Monday raised the question of whether the House Intelligence Committee’s chairman helping to lead the impeachment inquiry, Schiff, should be arrested for treason.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.