Violent crime in the United States, including murders, declined in 2018 for a second consecutive year, according to FBI data released Monday. The murder rate dropped by 6 percent, affected by significant declines in killings in Baltimore and Chicago. At the same time, more rapes were reported nationwide.
Overall, the nation’s crime rate decreased by 6.5 percent, led by a 6.9 percent decline in the property crime rate. It was the 16th year in a row in which property crimes dropped, the FBI said.
The decline in overall crime continues a decadeslong trend but follows a two-year uptick in violent crime in 2015 and 2016 that raised concerns about the possibility of a broad shift in the pattern.
A number of large cities that had significant increases in murders in recent years had fewer killings in 2018, according to the FBI data. In cities with populations of more than 1 million people, the murder rate fell by 8.5 percent in 2018.
