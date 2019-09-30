NEW YORK — A New York police officer killed while attempting to question a man in the Bronx was shot by fellow officers in a tragic case of “friendly fire,” the police commissioner, James P. O’Neill, said Monday.

Sunday’s death of Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, marked the second time in a year that an officer in the New York Police Department was killed by other officers. In February, Detective Brian Simonsen was shot and killed in Queens by a fellow officer as they confronted a robbery suspect.

Mulkeen was assigned to a plainclothes team that focuses on responding to violent crime. He was patrolling an area near the Edenwald Houses on Sunday just after midnight when he and his partners spotted Antonio Lavance Williams.