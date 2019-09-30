The White House restricted access to the transcript of the call to the Australian prime minister to a small group of the president’s aides, one of the officials said, an unusual decision that is similar to the handling of a July call with the Ukrainian president that is at the heart of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into Trump.

WASHINGTON — President Trump recently asked the Australian prime minister and other foreign leaders to help Attorney General William Barr with an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe that shadowed his administration for more than two years, the Justice Department said Monday.

Like that call, the discussion with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia shows the extent to which Trump sees the attorney general as a critical partner in his goal to show that the Mueller investigation had corrupt and partisan origins and the extent that Trump sees the Justice Department inquiry as a potential way to gain leverage over America’s closest allies.

And like the call with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, the discussion with Morrison shows the president using high-level diplomacy to advance his personal political interests.

Trump initiated the discussion in recent weeks with Morrison explicitly for the purpose of requesting Australia’s help in the Justice Department review of the Russia investigation, according to the two people with knowledge of the discussion. Barr requested that Trump speak to Morrison, one of the people said. It came only weeks after Trump seemed to make military aid to Ukraine contingent on Zelensky doing him the “favor” of helping Barr.

The Washington Post on Monday disclosed a similar set of overtures.

Barr has held private meetings overseas with foreign intelligence officials seeking their help in the Justice Department inquiry, people familiar with the matter told the Post.

The direct involvement of the nation’s top law enforcement official shows the priority Barr places on the investigation being conducted by John Durham, the US attorney in Connecticut, who has been assigned the sensitive task of reviewing US intelligence work surrounding the 2016 election and its aftermath.

Barr has already made overtures to British intelligence officials, and last week the attorney general traveled to Italy, where he and Durham met senior government officials and Barr asked the Italians to assist Durham, according to one person familiar with the matter. It was not Barr’s first trip to Italy to meet intelligence officials, the person said.

Monday night, Justice spokeswoman Kerri Kupec confirmed the call to Morrison and other foreign leaders.

‘‘At Attorney General Barr’s request, the president has contacted other countries to ask them to introduce the attorney general and Mr. Durham to appropriate officials,’’ Kupec said.

Current and former intelligence and law enforcement officials expressed frustration and alarm Monday that the head of the Justice Department was taking such a direct role in re-examining what they view as conspiracy theories and baseless allegations of misconduct.

Justice Department officials have said that it would be neither illegal nor untoward for Trump to ask world leaders to cooperate with Barr. And it is within Barr’s powers to speak with foreign law enforcement officials about what his prosecutor needs from them.

In the request to Australia, Trump was in effect asking the Australian government to investigate itself. The FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election began after Australian officials told the bureau that the Russian government had made overtures to the Trump campaign about releasing political damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Australian officials shared that information after its top official in Britain met in London in May 2016 with George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser who told the Australians about the Russian dirt on Clinton.

Papadopoulos also said that he had heard that the Russians had “thousands” of Clinton’s e-mails from Joseph Mifsud, an academic. Mifsud, who was last seen working as a visiting professor in Rome, has disappeared. Trump allies, like the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have put forth an unsubstantiated claim that Western intelligence agencies planted Mifsud to trap Papadopoulos.

Barr began a review of the Russia investigation this year with the stated goal of determining whether law enforcement or intelligence officials acted inappropriately in their decision during the height of the 2016 presidential campaign to begin investigating whether the Trump campaign was conspiring with Russia’s election interference. But the president has made no secret he sees a larger purpose: to validate his victory and to settle scores with his perceived “deep state” enemies.

The investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 election outraged Trump, who cast it as a politically motivated ‘‘witch hunt.’’

The Justice Department said last week that it is exploring the extent to which other countries, including Ukraine, “played a role in the counterintelligence investigation directed at the Trump campaign.” At the very least, Barr has made it clear that he sees his work treading into sensitive territory: how the law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the United States’ closest allies share information with US officials.

Mueller’s investigation confirmed that Australia played a central role in the origins of the original FBI investigation, even if his final report does not mention the country by name. It said that information from a “foreign government” prompted the FBI to “open an investigation into whether individuals associated with the Trump campaign were coordinating with the Russian government in its interference activities.”

Morrison, the Australian prime minister, met Trump in Washington this month for official meetings and a state dinner at the White House. Barr attended the dinner.

The attorney general sparked a controversy in April when he said during congressional testimony that “spying” on the Trump campaign had taken place as part of the Russia investigation and that there was a “failure among a group of leaders at the upper echelons” of the intelligence community. He later announced that he was reviewing the origins of the Russia investigation., and Trump said, “I am so proud of our attorney general that he is looking into it.”

In May, Trump told reporters that he wanted his attorney general to scrutinize all of the countries that he believes conspired to damage his 2016 election hopes.

Stephen Miller, a top adviser to Trump, said on “Fox News Sunday” that the president initiated the July call with Zelensky in part to discuss “the collusion investigation that is inflicted so much pain and damage to our country.”

But separately Sunday, the president’s first homeland security adviser, Thomas P. Bossert, said the theory that the Ukrainian government had intervened in 2016 on behalf of the Clinton campaign had been “completely debunked.”

Material from The Washington Post and the Associated Press was used in this report.