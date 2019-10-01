Shortly thereafter, House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming released a statement contradicting the president and pointing to the People’s Republic of China’s oppressive governing tactics.

‘‘Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China!’’ Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning.

President Trump congratulated China on the 70th anniversary of communist rule there in a tweet that belies America’s foreign policy position and ignores decades of human rights abuses.

‘‘This is not a day for celebration,’’ Cheney said in a joint statement with Representative Mike Gallagher, Republican of Wisconsin. The United States will use the occasion to ‘‘rededicate ourselves to ensuring that the Chinese Communist Party is left on the ash heap of history,’’ they added.

Trump’s cheerful commemoration of China came as prodemocracy protests in Hong Kong against Chinese rule turned violent and one teenage protester was shot by police.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska also released a statement that deeply contrasted with the Republican president.

‘‘Today Chinese tyrants celebrated 70 years of communist oppression with their typically brutal symbolism: by sending a police officer to shoot a prodemocracy protester at point-blank range,’’ Sasse said. ‘‘The freedom-seekers in Hong Kong mourn this anniversary, and the American people stand with them against those who deny their God-given dignity.’’

And Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said, ‘‘From the Great Leap Forward to the Cultural Revolution to the camps in Xinjiang today, it has been a ghoulish 70 years of Chinese Communist Party control.”

Even congressional allies of Trump, like Republican Representative Chip Roy of Texas, took issue with Trump’s tweet. ‘‘I will pass,’’ Roy tweeted about offering his congratulations.

Trump’s critics on Twitter blasted him over his celebratory tweet for China.

‘‘Congratulations to the people of Hong Kong for standing up for freedom. And best wishes to the people of China for freedom and democracy in the near future,’’ wrote conservative columnist Bill Kristol.

Another conservative writer, Dan McLaughlin, similarly responded to Trump.

‘‘I don’t celebrate the Soviet revolution in Russia, the Nazi takeover of Germany, or the Khmer Rouge taking power in Cambodia,’’ he tweeted. ‘‘For the same reasons, I do not celebrate Chairman Mao’s revolution in China.’’

Trump’s relationship with Xi has been rocky. Trump has called the Chinese president a friend, and yet, in the midst of a protracted trade war between the nations, Trump recently referred to Xi as an enemy.

But Trump’s congratulatory tweet to Xi as the dictator oversaw a massive military parade appeared rather chummy.

Washington Post

Sanders raises $25.3 million in third quarter

Senator Bernie Sanders raised $25.3 million in the past three months, his campaign said Tuesday, a total that continues to demonstrate his strength with small donors as he fights to maintain support in key early-voting states.

The financial haul, among the first that a candidate has announced for the third quarter, will place Sanders in the top of the field for fund-raising.

It is also a much-needed boost for his campaign, as it looks to move past a summer slump that coincided with staff shakeups in New Hampshire and Iowa and a slip in some polls in early-voting states. And it will perhaps help quell the narrative that his campaign is in decline.

Sanders received 1.4 million donations in the third quarter, his campaign said.

His third-quarter dollar total exceeds the $18 million he raised in the second quarter, which was roughly the same amount he collected during the first six weeks of his campaign at the beginning of the year. His campaign did not say how much cash it had on hand.

Sanders announced his total for the quarter just minutes after Mayor Peter Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., said he had raised $19.1 million in the same period.

Meanwhile, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey raised more than $6 million in the past three months, his campaign said on Tuesday, his best fund-raising quarter yet but one that still falls short of the leading candidates’ hauls.

The end of the third quarter provided Booker’s campaign with one notable success: meeting a self-imposed $1.7 million fund-raising goal in the final 10 days of September. The campaign told supporters that that amount was necessary to continue his candidacy, and that without it Booker would have dropped out.

The push gave Booker his biggest 10-day fund-raising period of the campaign. More than a third of what the campaign raised over the past three months came in the last 10 days.

Nonetheless, Booker’s total fund-raising since his campaign began, roughly $19 million, lags behind even what Sanders raised in the third quarter.

The campaign also crossed the 165,000 unique donor threshold during its end-of-quarter blitz, meeting the new requirement set by the Democratic National Committee to make the November debate stage. But Booker is still short two qualifying polls. (He has already qualified for the October debate two weeks from now.)

Booker’s financial struggles have mirrored his similarly stagnant polling, constantly in the low single digits. But he continues to rack up endorsements in key early states: His 84 endorsements in New Hampshire alone are more than those received by any other Democratic candidate, according to his campaign.

New York Times