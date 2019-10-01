Guyger claimed she thought she was entering her own apartment and was acting in self-defense against an intruder.

The former officer, Amber R. Guyger, who is white, was charged in the death of her 26-year-old neighbor, Botham Shem Jean, after she accidentally went to the wrong floor of their apartment complex, entered the unit directly above hers, and fatally shot him last year.

DALLAS — A former Dallas police officer who shot her unarmed black neighbor in his own apartment was found guilty of murder Tuesday in an unusual and high-profile case that dealt with issues of race, policing, and mistaken identity.

Advertisement

The jury rejected that argument and returned a rare murder conviction against a police officer who, in this case, was off-duty but in uniform.

After the judge read the verdict, Jean’s sister sobbed. His mother raised her fists in the air and looked upward. “God is good,” she said.

Guyger faces a prison sentence of between 5 and 99 years.

The shooting and its aftermath in September 2018 ignited protests and calls for justice, with demonstrations outside police headquarters and inside City Hall. At a time when other police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in the deaths of unarmed black men, Guyger was arrested several days after the shooting on a charge of manslaughter, then released from jail the same day. After weeks of community tensions and accusations of preferential treatment for the police, a grand jury came back with the charge of murder.

In some ways, the case poses a contrast to other high-profile police shootings, because it involves an off-duty officer who returned home in uniform and shot her neighbor in the safety of his own home.

When the courtroom doors opened Tuesday, chants erupted in the hallway, as supporters repeated the verdict aloud and shouted an affirmation they had been waiting to hear: “Black lives matter.”

Advertisement

Though the issue of race was not mentioned explicitly in the courtroom, the trial unfolded against the backdrop of a diverse city that is 24 percent black, 29 percent white, and 42 percent nonwhite Hispanic. The mayor of Dallas, the police chief, and the Dallas County district attorney are all black, as is the judge presiding over this case. Of the 12 jurors and four alternates, seven are African-American, four appear to be white, and five are of other races and ethnicities.

“People in Dallas County worked hard to create an environment where justice is possible,” said S. Lee Merritt, a civil rights lawyer who represents Jean’s family, and who has worked on other high-profile police shootings. Merritt represented the family of Antwon Rose II, an unarmed black teenager who was killed while fleeing a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh, Pa., last year. In that case, the white officer was acquitted by a majority-white jury.

During a weeklong trial in Dallas, prosecutors sought to paint Guyger, 31, as aggressive and careless on the night she entered someone else’s home, pulled her service weapon, and opened fire. Her defense lawyers argued that she made an unfortunate but understandable mistake during a “perfect storm” of circumstances.

Jean, who was from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia, had moved to Dallas to work for the accounting firm PwC. He lived in an apartment in downtown Dallas, and Guyger lived directly below him on the third floor.