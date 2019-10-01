In a little-noticed strategy document published last month to guide law enforcement on emerging threats and in recent public appearances by Kevin K. McAleenan, Homeland Security’s acting secretary, the department is trying to project a new vigilance about violent white nationalism, beating back criticism that it has spent a decade playing down the issue.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security is beginning to address white supremacist terrorism as a primary security threat, breaking with a decade of flagging attention after bigoted mass shooters from New Zealand to Texas took the lives of nearly 100 people in the last six months.

“I would like to take this opportunity to be direct and unambiguous in addressing a major issue of our time. In our modern age, the continuation of racially based violent extremism, particularly violent white supremacy, is an abhorrent affront to the nation,” McAleenan said during an address last month, describing white nationalism as one of the most dangerous threats to the United States.

The department’s new stance contrasts that of President Trump, who has repeatedly dismissed white supremacy as an insignificant fringe movement. But beyond words and documents, many officials trying to combat the threat remain skeptical the full weight of federal law enforcement is finally being used to give bigoted domestic terrorism the attention it deserves.

Mike Sena, who manages one of 79 information-gathering “fusion centers” across the country partially funded by the Department of Homeland Security, said he has witnessed the rise of hate speech and white supremacist terrorism on the Internet — and the reluctance of some in local law enforcement to pursue it.

“If it’s ISIS, they’re jumping to it and saying, ‘I got this,’ ” said Sena, president of the National Fusion Center Association, using an alternative name for the Islamic State group. “But if it’s not, they say, ‘What do I have to do with this?’ ”

Local police officials in turn hope the belated admission by Homeland Security will lead the agency to share more and richer information.

Sena said the department’s moves are a good sign. “This is a huge affirmation for what we’ve been trying to do the last 18 years,” he said.

The department’s new public stance is a break with the skepticism that has been rooted within the federal government for years and that Trump has openly expressed — most prominently after the fatal white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va., and the deadly rampage at two mosques in New Zealand. (He did denounce white supremacy after the mass shooting this summer in El Paso.)

While the Islamic State group and Al Qaeda can still inspire homegrown terrorism in the United States, the “Strategic Framework For Countering Terrorism and Targeted Violence” asserts that the leadership at Homeland Security must adapt to the rise of domestic terrorism. The department will invest in counter-messaging campaigns and engage the private sector to combat hateful rhetoric online, according to the report.

Highlighting domestic terrorism is a major shift for a department that has been accused of underplaying the threat in the aftermath of the department’s 2009 report that warned that economic dislocation and the election of a black president could fuel right-wing extremism and identified newly discharged service members as potential recruits. The political backlash was fierce, and the report was withdrawn.

Even as the threat shifted from foreign-born terrorist cells to those inspired by racist propaganda on the Internet, the department cut resources for programs that former officials say were tasked with analyzing the emerging threat and supporting outreach organizations.

Homeland Security does not take the lead in terrorism investigations. Its role is rather to analyze data, inform local law enforcement agencies of emerging threats, and issue grants to local law enforcement to combat terrorism. The fusion centers are key to its information sharing.

Under the current administration, former and current Homeland Security officials have expressed concern that the agency, formed to combat terrorism after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, has been relegated largely to enforcing Trump’s restrictive immigration agenda.

The domestic terrorism threat has grown clearer as Homeland Security’s capacity to address it has atrophied. Christopher A. Wray, the FBI director, told Congress in July that the bureau had arrested as many domestic terrorists as foreign terrorists this year and many of them were white supremacists.

The department’s mission report also highlights recent attacks committed by white supremacists, including mass shootings at synagogues in Pittsburgh and Poway, Calif., the Christchurch mosque massacre in New Zealand, and the deadly shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.

It remains unclear how Homeland Security will translate its recognition of the threat into action to combat it. Officials said they will release an implementation plan in coming months, and McAleenan has committed to making it public. But law enforcement officials say simply identifying the threats in an official terrorism report was needed — and overdue.

After the 2009 report on right-wing extremism was rescinded, Obama administration officials feared legitimizing white supremacists’ views with more attention. Under Trump, the office tasked with paying out grants and coordinating local police departments to prevent threats has shriveled.

That office, which has been renamed multiple times, went from a budget of more than $20 million in the Obama administration to less than $3 million, according to the House Appropriations Committee and former Homeland Security officials. A department official said the $20 million figure was mostly grants and other funds that were not part of the program’s core budget.