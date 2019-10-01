The chairmen of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform Committees, who have scheduled the confidential interviews, scoffed at the suggestion, accusing Pompeo of being the one who was “intimidating department witnesses in order to protect himself and the president.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed back in a letter Tuesday morning on a demand from three House committees for US diplomats to sit this week for depositions on Capitol Hill, saying the effort amounted to “an act of intimidation” and did not allow enough time for the State Department to properly respond.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration and the leaders of the House impeachment inquiry clashed Tuesday over Democrats’ demands to depose State Department officials who are witnesses in their growing investigation, trading accusations of underhanded tactics.

Blocking them from showing up as scheduled, they added, would constitute obstruction of Congress’s work — an action Democrats view as an impeachable offense itself.

“Any effort to intimidate witnesses or prevent them from talking with Congress — including State Department employees — is illegal and will constitute evidence of obstruction of the impeachment inquiry,” wrote Representative Adam B. Schiff, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee; Representative Eliot L. Engel, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee; and Representative Elijah E. Cummings, the chairman of the Oversight and Reform Committee. “In response, Congress may infer from this obstruction that any withheld documents and testimony would reveal information that corroborates the whistle-blower complaint.”

Meanwhile, the State Department’s inspector general is expected to brief staff from House and Senate committees Wednesday on documents Congress has requested from the State Department about Ukraine.

In his letter, Pompeo did not refuse outright to allow the State Department employees to answer House investigators’ questions about the actions of President Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Those issues are at the heart of a whistle-blower’s complaint, which details attempts by the president to pressure Ukraine’s leaders to help smear one of his top Democratic challengers, former vice president Joe Biden, using Giuliani to spearhead the effort.

But the testy exchange cast doubt on whether Democrats would be able to begin the depositions as planned on Wednesday, and raised the possibility that they might instead have to first issue a subpoena demanding compliance or turn to other pressure points.

Others in the president’s camp appeared to be preparing to confront the fast-moving inquiry, too.

Giuliani, who is named in the whistle-blower complaint as a point man in the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine’s government, retained his own lawyer for the escalating inquiry. Jon Sale, an assistant special prosecutor in Watergate, confirmed on Tuesday that he has been brought on by Giuliani, who received a congressional subpoena on Monday.

The House chairmen who jointly scheduled the depositions were said to be preparing additional requests and subpoenas for information related to the case.

They have already issued a subpoena to Pompeo for documents related to the matter.

At the White House, an indignant Trump kept his focus on the anonymous whistle-blower. In a series of tweets, the president asked why he was not “entitled to interview” the person. The online venting came a day after Trump said the White House was trying to find out the person’s identity, despite institutional directives and confidentiality protections.

In addition to interviewing the “so-called ‘Whistleblower,’ ” Trump said Tuesday, he would also like to interview “the person who gave all of the false information to him.”

The president’s remarks appeared to prompt a forceful, if not explicit, warning Tuesday from a senior member of his own party. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the senior Senate Republican and a longtime champion of whistle-blower laws, said the government and the media “should always work to respect whistle-blowers’ requests for confidentiality.” He did not explicitly mention Trump.

“No one should be making judgments or pronouncements without hearing from the whistle-blower first and carefully following up on the facts,” Grassley said in a written statement from Iowa, where he underwent surgery this week.

Grassley also pushed back against a claim frequently repeated by Trump and his allies that the whistle-blower was a “fraud” because he was not a firsthand observer of the events he described in his complaint.

“Complaints based on secondhand information should not be rejected out of hand,” Grassley said, “but they do require additional leg work to get at the facts and evaluate the claim’s credibility.”

Trump’s latest attack on Schiff questioned why the congressman was not “being brought up on charges for fraudulently making up a statement and reading it to Congress.” The president was referring to remarks Schiff made during a hearing last week, where he dramatized the July phone call in which Trump pressed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine to work with Giuliani and William Barr, the attorney general, on investigations that would bolster him politically.

Pompeo’s letter appeared more likely to have an immediate effect on the unfolding case.

In a letter and a pair of tweets sent from Rome shortly after meeting with President Sergio Mattarella of Italy, the secretary described the Sept. 27 demand for the senior State Department officials’ testimony as “an attempt to intimidate, bully and treat improperly” American diplomats.

“Let me be clear: I will not tolerate such tactics, and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State,” he wrote.

Standing with the Italian president, Pompeo ignored a question from journalists about his own participation in the July call between Trump and Zelenskiy that is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

House Democrats late last week subpoenaed Pompeo for documents and also asked for access to witnesses who were expected to speak to investigators this week. But given the recent disclosure that he also listened in on the call, Pompeo himself could be subpoenaed to testify.

The State Department witnesses who have been called for depositions include Marie L. Yovanovitch, the former U. ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled to Washington in May. Yovanovitch was instructed by the House to appear Wednesday.

It appeared more likely that Kurt D. Volker, the US special envoy to Ukraine, would appear on Thursday for his scheduled deposition. Volker resigned his State Department post on Friday, the same day the demand for his testimony was issued.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.