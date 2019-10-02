A jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before deciding on a sentence that was well short of the maximum 99 years in prison Guyger could have received.

The former officer, Amber R. Guyger, was off duty when she came from work last year and shot her neighbor, Botham Shem Jean, in a case that was one of the latest, and also one of the most unusual, in a series of confrontations between officers and unarmed black men.

DALLAS — A white former Dallas police officer was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting her unarmed black neighbor in his apartment.

Prosecutors had asked for a prison term of no shorter than 28 years, the age that Jean, whose birthday fell during the trial, would have been if he were alive today.

Guyger was off duty on the night in September 2018 that she came home from work and entered the wrong apartment, one floor directly above hers. Believing she had found an intruder in her apartment, she said, she pulled her service weapon and opened fire. In fact, she had entered Jean’s apartment and fatally shot him in his own home.

“How could this happen to him?” Jean’s father, Bertrum, testified on Wednesday, gripping a tissue in his hand and pausing several times to cry. “My family is broken-hearted. How could this be possible? I will never seen him again.”

The testimony from Jean’s family and friends drew tears from several jurors.

The jury also heard from Guyger’s mother and sister, who testified that the former officer had been molested as a child by her mother’s boyfriend. In the year since the shooting, they said, Guyger’s normally upbeat and outgoing personality had faded, and she had expressed the desire to trade places with Jean.

“She feels bad spending time with her family, because he can’t be with his,” her sister, Alana, said.

The shooting ignited protests and calls for justice in Dallas, a city with a history of racial tensions with police. Activists concerned about preferential treatment complained that Guyger was not immediately arrested at the scene and was initially charged with the lesser charge of manslaughter. A grand jury later returned with the charge of murder.

Tuesday’s guilty verdict stood apart from other cases across the country in which officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in the deaths of unarmed black men. Activists looked to the unique circumstances in the case, as well as the diverse jury panel. Of the 12 jurors, five were black, five were Hispanic or Asian, and two were white. “When you have that many people of color on a jury as opposed to a majority-white jury, the narrative shifts,” said Changa Higgins, head of Dallas Community Police Oversight Coalition.