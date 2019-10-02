The forum, sponsored by two gun control organizations and MSNBC, was intended as a platform for a policy discussion — but it quickly became an outlet for rising anxiety among Democrats who fear the country is becoming numb, even bored, by recent mass shootings like the ones that took place during a single August weekend in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates expressed collective support for sweeping new gun control measures Wednesday, appearing at a forum held in a city still grieving after a gunman massacred 58 concertgoers two years and one day ago, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

“It’s not an intellectual issue,” said Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, speaking to an audience that included the families of some shooting victims. “This is living with a sense of urgency. We cannot wait. This is no time for an impotence of empathy.”

The forum, which is being livestreamed on MSNBC.com, kicked off with a tearful introduction from Nevada’s Democratic governor, Steve Sisolak, who recalled the aftermath of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Former vice president Joe Biden, who supported a 1986 bill that loosened restrictions on some gun sales, released a proposal early Wednesday that would ban all online firearm sales. It was another sign of the party’s increasingly unified support for strict gun control, an issue that once splintered Democrats along regional and ideological lines.

new york times

Trump breaks with tradition by tapping only a Republican for key energy panel

President Trump finally chose a new Republican commissioner for a key panel of federal energy regulators. But he did so without naming a Democrat to go with him, setting off a potential battle with Senate Democrats over the future of renewable energy and gas pipeline projects across the country.

On Monday, the White House announced the president intends to nominate James Danly to be a commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Danly, a Republican, currently serves as the panel’s general counsel and would fill a vacancy left by the death in January of former commission chairman Kevin McIntyre. If confirmed by the Senate, Danly would serve until 2023.

But Trump’s White House broke with decades-old tradition by not nominating a Democrat along with Danly, provoking the ire of Senate Democrats who charge Trump with potentially tilting the balance of the normally bipartisan commission.

‘‘The administration should not play politics with our national energy policy and instead follow tradition by formally nominating both a Republican and a Democrat as a pair to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission,’’ Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, said in a statement Tuesday.

The five-member energy panel has a sweeping portfolio, regulating portions of the electricity grid, interstate oil transportation, and natural gas pipelines. If Danly is confirmed without a Democrat, the panel would move forward on a number of key decisions in the coming months with three Republicans and only one Democrat.

The commission has two openings — one to be filled by a Republican, the other by a Democrat. Congress designed it to have no more than three members from the president’s own party.

washington post

Republicans changing delegate rules to prevent discord at convention

President Trump’s political advisers have concluded a months-long effort to tighten the rules for choosing delegates to the Republican National Convention, all but ensuring there are no dissenting speeches at the gathering of party officials in Charlotte, N.C., next year.

On Tuesday, state Republican parties submitted to the national committee their delegate allocation plans, the methods by which they will choose and bind delegates who attend the convention as their representatives.

In 37 states and territories, there have been changes to the rules that will all but stamp out the possibility of any raucous divide on the convention floor. Those kinds of schisms have plagued party conventions in years when a Republican incumbent went on to lose his reelection bid, Republican officials said. Trump himself confronted an effort to strip him of delegates in 2016.

The new delegate guidelines are the culmination of a 10-month effort by Trump advisers to strengthen the president’s grip on the Republican Party before the general election. It means that even if the three candidates challenging Trump in the Republican primary gain vote shares, they almost certainly won’t translate into speeches or jeers from supporters of these candidates when the convention is taking place.

The plans also serve as a reminder that even as Trump faces the prospect of an impeachment vote, his campaign is making every effort to assure a smooth path to the nomination and a convention that resembles something of a coronation for the president.

new york times