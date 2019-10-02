Not only could a lack of cooperation result in an additional article of impeachment for obstructing Congress, the leaders have been saying, it could be interpreted as evidence being withheld, which would support the allegations in the whistle-blower’s complaint.

Leaders of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry have been raising a new reason that the Trump administration should cooperate with them, rather than stonewall, as they investigate the Trump-Ukraine scandal.

The chairmen told the White House it would be “illegal and will constitute evidence of obstruction of the impeachment inquiry.”

In addition, they said, “Congress may infer from this obstruction that any withheld documents and testimony would reveal information that corroborates the whistleblower complaint.”

Schiff sounded the same theme in a news conference Wednesday, saying that if the Trump administration tries to stonewall the House investigation, it will be “further evidence of obstruction of justice.”

“We will also draw the inference, as appropriate, that they are trying to conceal facts that would corroborate the allegations in the whistleblower complaint,” Schiff said.

Can they do that?

Frank Bowman, a professor at the University of Missouri School of Law who is the author of ”High Crimes and Misdemeanors: A History of Impeachment for the Age of Trump,” said the House leaders can say whatever they want about how they view evidence.

“There are no rules of evidence in impeachment by the House. Indeed there’s no requirement of any formal presentation of evidence at all,” he said in an e-mail. “So to say that the House may infer something from a failure to produce is no more than to state the obvious human inference from obstruction or obfuscation — if the White House refuses to provide information, it is reasonable to assume that it does so to hide something.”

Could witness invoke some kind of Fifth Amendment right not to cooperate? No; Bowman said it doesn’t apply.

“Certainly, any witness, including the president, could invoke the 5th during the impeachment inquiry and refuse to answer if he or she had a legitimate fear that a truthful answer might tend to incriminate him or her in a criminal case,” he said. “The key here is that, because impeachment is emphatically not a criminal proceeding itself, the tribunal – the House — may draw adverse inferences from silence.

“The Senate, too, would be free to draw such inferences. They wouldn’t have to. Republicans would surely resist the idea. But there would no constitutional problem with that.”

The bottom-line message from the House leaders, he said, is: “Either give us the answers or we’ll construe your refusal both as a tacit admission of wrongdoing and as an independent ground for impeachment.”

Bowman and Laurence Tribe, a professor at Harvard Law School who is author of “To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment,” said there are situations in civil law, and even narrow circumstances in criminal law, where adverse inferences can be drawn from silence.

“Inferring guilt from stonewalling is common throughout the law, with the sole exception of criminal trials in state or federal court, where the Fifth Amendment Privilege Against Compelled Self-Incrimination applies,” Tribe said in an e-mail. “Apart from the context of criminal trials in ordinary courts, it’s common that someone’s silence or stonewalling can be held against him or her.”

Bowman speculated that House leaders might be laying the groundwork for a future debate in the House or in the public sphere in which Trump backers argue that insufficient evidence has been produced to impeach Trump. The Democrats could then respond that they had said from the outset that they considered not producing evidence to be adverse evidence.

“These are all political arguments, potentially, in the House,” he said in a telephone interview. “Most of these arguments are arguments for public consumption.”