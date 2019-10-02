As of 1 p.m., Washington, D.C., had already shattered its daily temperature record and tied its all-time October temperature by reaching 96 degrees, a benchmark last seen on Oct. 5, 1941. Newark, N.J., was forecast to climb to 91 — 21 degrees above normal — while New York’s Central Park hit 90 for the first time in October since 1941.

Temperatures peaked during an extended stretch of high heat and humidity east of the Mississippi River. The mercury soared well into the 90s from the nation’s capital to Florida to Texas, and just about everywhere in between. It looked to be the hottest day before the heat settles south of I-20 by Friday into the weekend.

It was another steamy summer day Wednesday across the eastern half of the United States. The only problem? It’s October.

Advertisement

It’s no different elsewhere up and down the Mid-Atlantic. Baltimore had reached 95 by noon, its hottest October day on record.

In all, about 209 million people, or about 71 percent of the population of the Lower 48 states, were expected to see high temperatures of at least 80 degrees on Wednesday, with 131 million seeing temperatures at or above 90. These were remarkably high numbers for Oct. 2.

The heat on Wednesday followed a historically hot Tuesday, when more than two-dozen high temperature records were broken for the date in the Eastern US, along with 16 locations that set their highest temperature for any October day, according to the National Weather Service.

Farther south, that heat’s not in such a hurry to leave.

Take Atlanta, for instance. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has never recorded a temperature above 95 degrees this late in the year, but the National Weather Service is predicting a 96-degree high on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. They’ll finally ‘‘cool’’ into the 80s for the weekend, yet temperatures will still run several degrees above average through next week.

Advertisement

It’s been a remarkable summer and early fall for extreme heat in Atlanta and the rest of the Southeast. The city hit 90 degrees an astonishing 23 times in September — impressive when you consider the average September high is between 78 and 86 degrees. September as a whole wound up a hair under nine degrees above normal.

Atlanta has not seen a high below average since Aug. 26.

Birmingham, Ala., meanwhile could hit the century mark — 100 degrees — on Wednesday, something that has never happened there after Sept. 22.

On Tuesday, Birmingham logged a 99 degree reading — beating the previous October all-time high record by five degrees, which is an extreme margin.

The cause of the heat wave is a large area of high pressure anchored over the Southeast, which is pumping warm and relatively humid air northward, while squelching rainfall and keeping relief-providing cold fronts at bay.

The heat dome even stretches back into Texas, where the 90s will stick around into the weekend. Temperatures will finally temper some by early next week as a cold front over the Plains and Upper Midwest sags south. The sharp front may drop temperatures ten or fifteen degrees in only a few hours west of I-35 late Saturday.

The heat during the past month has been notable there as well. In Evansville, Ind., for example, temperatures reached or exceeded 80 degrees every day of the month, which had never happened since records began in 1897, according to the Weather Service forecast office in Paducah, Ky.