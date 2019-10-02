“I do not take this step lightly,” Cummings wrote. “Over the past several weeks, the committees tried several times to obtain voluntary compliance with our requests for documents, but the White House has refused to engage with — or even respond to — the committees.”

Representative Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, the chairman of the Oversight and Reform Committee, notified his panel of the impending subpoena on Wednesday. He said the White House had thus far ignored voluntary requests he submitted with the House Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees.

WASHINGTON — House Democrats said Wednesday that they plan to subpoena the White House by Friday if it does not comply with broad requests for documents related to President Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a leading political rival, and any attempt by the administration to conceal his actions.

The threat came as the president lashed out at Democrats in a series of angry outbursts online and before television cameras, denouncing leading lawmakers as “dishonest people” who were focusing on “BULLSHIT,” as he put it on Twitter, to overturn an election they lost in 2016.

In a red-faced harangue in the Oval Office with a visibly uncomfortable president of Finland sitting next to him, Trump declared that Democrats were “guilty as hell” of corrupting the 2016 election, that former vice president Joe Biden “is corrupt” and “less smart now than he ever was,” and that a CIA whistle-blower is “a spy in my opinion.”

He saved his sharpest barbs for Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who has taken the lead in the investigations. Trump called him “a lowlife” and “shifty, dishonest guy.” Referring to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the president said Schiff “couldn’t carry his blank strap,” using the word “blank” instead of “jock” for a typical locker-room insult.

As he has for several days, the president focused intently on Schiff’s recent statement in which the congressman provided his interpretation of the president’s telephone call with the president of Ukraine, making clear that they were not Trump’s precise words but reflected his intent. “He should resign from office in disgrace,” Trump said. “Frankly, they should look at him for treason because he is making up the words of the president of the United States.”

At a second appearance with the visiting President Sauli Niinisto of Finland, Trump became increasingly angry while responding to questions about the impeachment investigation — complaining that it was part of a “hoax” that has been perpetrated against him since he took office, and threatening vaguely to bring “a major lawsuit” to retaliate. He went after Schiff anew, and blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, charging that she “hands out subpoenas like they’re cookies.”

The president was so agitated as he was pelted with questions about his actions and the impeachment inquiry that he repeatedly ordered reporters to ask Niinisto questions instead. At the end, Trump turned his back on the Finnish president and stalked off the stage in the East Room without offering his guest the customary handshake.

The clash between the president and congressional Democrats came on another momentous day in Washington where, in just over two weeks, revelations about attempts by Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and other Democrats have exploded into an impeachment inquiry that threatens his presidency.

Pelosi and Schiff warned the Trump administration that any attempt to stonewall the House’s request or intimidate witnesses would be construed as obstruction worthy of impeachment itself.

“We’re not fooling around here,” Schiff said. “

After asserting that Congress would not let impeachment entirely eclipse its legislative agenda, Pelosi accused the president of an “assault on the Constitution.”

Trump, watching on television from the White House, responded in real time on Twitter: “The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306.”

The impeachment inquiry is escalating rapidly. Already in the past week, the House has issued two subpoenas for records. Cummings’s warning suggested that lawmakers and their staffs were working to collect the evidence they believe they need to corroborate the anonymous CIA whistle-blower complaint that touched off their inquiry. First, they targeted the State Department, then Giuliani, and now the White House.

In a bizarre late-afternoon scene, Democrats found their expectations for further disclosures almost comically dashed by a briefing with the State Department’s internal watchdog that they had expected to contain fresh revelations that could build their case about Trump. Steven A. Linick, the department’s inspector general, had made a mysterious, last-minute request to deliver documents related to Ukraine to Capitol Hill, setting off a frenzied round of speculation of yet another bombshell from inside the administration.

Instead, House Democrats were left fuming after Linick handed over a packet of news clippings, timelines, and interview notes that appeared to belong to Giuliani, most related to the unsubstantiated corruption accusations about Biden and his son that were at the heart of the president’s pressure campaign.

The draft subpoena circulated by Cummings suggests he is casting a wide net for potential records related to the Ukraine matter, and it is all but certain to touch off a battle with a White House that has a long history of refusing to comply with congressional requests.

It explicitly asks for records that could indicate whether the White House or other administration officials took steps to conceal or destroy the records to prevent Congress or the public from learning what had happened.

Among the documents requested are any recordings, transcripts, notes, or other records related to a July phone call in which Trump pressed President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to conduct investigations that would bolster the American leader politically, or an earlier April call between the two men. It asks for a full list of White House staff members involved in or aware of the calls, any communications that refer to the July call, and details about how the White House maintained records of the call.

The draft subpoena also directs the White House to hand over records of any calls with other foreign leaders referring to the topics Trump discussed with Zelensky; of meetings related to Ukraine; and of the decision to temporarily withhold $391 million in security aid from the country this summer at the same time Trump was pressing Zelensky.

On Wednesday, in Rome, Pompeo confirmed for the first time that he had been listening in on the call.

“I was on the phone call,” he said at a news conference in the Italian capital.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.