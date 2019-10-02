The Justice Department has prioritized a probe that the president hopes will discredit a finding by US intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help him win. As part of that effort, Attorney General William Barr has met overseas with foreign intelligence officials to enlist their aid in ‘‘investigating the investigators,’’ as the right’s rallying cry goes, and dig into the president’s suspicions.

WASHINGTON — As the impeachment drama has unfolded over the past week, a series of disclosures has illuminated President Trump’s command over key federal agencies, revealing how he has compelled them to pursue his personal and political goals, investigate his enemies, and lend legitimacy to his theories about the 2016 election.

The State Department, meanwhile, has been investigating the e-mail records of as many as 130 current and former department officials who sent messages to the private e-mail account of Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and Trump’s 2016 opponent. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defied Congress on Tuesday by attempting to block the depositions of five department employees called to testify in the impeachment inquiry.

The inquiry itself was sparked by a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate unsubstantiated corruption allegations against former vice president Joe Biden — a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate — and his son.

In each of these instances, the president or administration officials have strongly defended their conduct as proper and above board.

But taken together, they illustrate the sweeping reach of Trump’s power and the culture he has spawned inside the government. The president’s personal concerns have become priorities of departments that traditionally have operated with some degree of political independence from the White House — and their leaders are engaging their boss’s obsessions.

‘‘Barr and Pompeo are stuck in the fog machine. They seem captives of the president’s perverse worldview,’’ said Timothy Naftali, a historian and former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. ‘‘Authoritarian regimes have this problem all the time . . . when all government activity is the product of the id of the leader. But in a republic, that’s unusual.’’

Most Republicans have stood by Trump. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, echoing many of them, told reporters it would be ‘‘insane’’ to impeach Trump and said the exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was appropriate.

Trump’s moves underscore his transformation as president. He arrived in Washington a neophyte uncertain about how to operate the machinery of government. But now, in his third year in office, Trump has grown confident about exercising power, disposing of aides who acted as guardrails, and elevating those who prove their loyalty by following his orders.

As the president said last month after John Bolton’s abrupt exit as national security adviser, ‘‘It’s very easy actually to work with me. You know why it’s easy? Because I make all the decisions.’’

Trump was sworn in as the 45th president with less governmental experience than any of his predecessors. His advisers tried to tutor him about the three branches of government and the constitutional balance of powers. The general ethos among Trump’s top aides then was to protect institutions and moderate some of the president’s swings — to resist rather than follow his impulses, as described by one former senior White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share a candid assessment.

Since then, Trump has become more emboldened to make decisions and has systematically dispensed with much of his early team, including former defense secretary Jim Mattis, former secretary of state Rex Tillerson, former White House chiefs of staff Reince Priebus and John Kelly, former White House counsel Donald McGahn, former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, former economic adviser Gary Cohn, and others.

‘‘I’m not sure there are many, if any, left who view as their responsibility trying to help educate, moderate, enlighten, and persuade — or even advise in many cases,’’ the former senior official said. ‘‘There’s a new ethos: This is a presidency of one.’’

‘‘It’s Trump unleashed, unchained, unhinged,’’ this official added. ‘‘He continues to go further and further and further, and now I don’t think there’s anybody telling him, ‘No.’ ”

Some of Trump’s closest aides and friends strongly contest the suggestion that he is unbridled and pursuing his personal interests at the expense of the nation. Instead, they cast him as a politician who is curious, at times to a fault, about the investigations into his 2016 campaign and determined to reveal more about those efforts. They shrug off his moves as ‘‘Trump being Trump’’ and part of the president’s showmanship in driving the national political debate as opposed to a possible constitutional reckoning.

‘‘He’s actually very calm,’’ said one White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly. ‘‘He’s not raging. He’s not fuming. He can’t stand what some people write or say on television, sure, but his presidency isn’t consumed by that.’’

Sam Nunberg, a former Trump campaign adviser, said the president has long wanted to be the sole driver of his message, with everyone else playing supporting roles — which is how he ran his business and 2016 campaign from his corner office on the 26th floor of Trump Tower in New York.

‘‘He wants to be the one adjusting and taking the lead on where it goes, not adjusting to others,’’ Nunberg said. ‘‘It goes back to how he navigated network TV, the tabloids, and business publicity. That’s his playbook.’’